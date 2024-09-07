Movies 10 Things I Hate About You

Just watched this is for the first time today. Wasn't very interested going into it, basically just wanted to see how Heath Ledger was in this film.

It was only his third film of his career and pretty much introduced Heath to a lot of people at that time.

It's a unconventional teen/romance/comedy story. Had it's weird out of nowhere moments. Definitely unpredictable at times.

The acting overall by everyone was very good.

Just watching his performance in this film, I wouldn't have thought Heath Ledger would have played the roles he did later like Ennis Del Mar and The Joker.

Shows how much a chameleon he was. Rest in peace.

 
