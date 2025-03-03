The Good The Bad The HBK
Few$More
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 20,977
- Reaction score
- 44,800
1. I hate seeing a obvious dummy as a dying person. A fake baby doll for a baby. A stuffed animal for a dead animal.
Clint Eastwood is unfortunately guilty of doing this twice in his films (Pale Rider & American Sniper)
2. I hate watching sequels that constantly have to rely on the original film for any substance or significance. For me, sequels should continue the story without the same repetitive sequences of the original film.
2 great comedy sequels have done this perfectly imo (Ace Ventura When Nature Calls & 22 Jump Street) and that's rare for comedy sequels. In general sequels like The Godfather II, Empire, Aliens, T2, Towers are great examples of what sequels should aim to be like.
3. Strong language, cursing just to curse. It ruins the dialogue. Using God's name in vain.
God's last name isn't damn. I don't like to hear it especially repeated constantly. Same for saying Jesus Christ or Christ as a swear word. I find it offensive and disrespectful.
4. No blood when you get shot. Or windows not breaking from Bullets.
Christopher Nolan is infamous for this in the dark knight trilogy and Inception.
5. Anything woke or forced diversity just to include everybody. To me just tell the story and make the characters who you want them to be.
6. Terrible fighting scenes. Bad punches/missed punches or characters just standing there waiting to be punched like a wwe wrestler.
Unfortunately Francis Ford Coppola is guilty for this in The Godfather, The Outsiders and Rumblefish.
Clint Eastwood is unfortunately guilty of doing this twice in his films (Pale Rider & American Sniper)
2. I hate watching sequels that constantly have to rely on the original film for any substance or significance. For me, sequels should continue the story without the same repetitive sequences of the original film.
2 great comedy sequels have done this perfectly imo (Ace Ventura When Nature Calls & 22 Jump Street) and that's rare for comedy sequels. In general sequels like The Godfather II, Empire, Aliens, T2, Towers are great examples of what sequels should aim to be like.
3. Strong language, cursing just to curse. It ruins the dialogue. Using God's name in vain.
God's last name isn't damn. I don't like to hear it especially repeated constantly. Same for saying Jesus Christ or Christ as a swear word. I find it offensive and disrespectful.
4. No blood when you get shot. Or windows not breaking from Bullets.
Christopher Nolan is infamous for this in the dark knight trilogy and Inception.
5. Anything woke or forced diversity just to include everybody. To me just tell the story and make the characters who you want them to be.
6. Terrible fighting scenes. Bad punches/missed punches or characters just standing there waiting to be punched like a wwe wrestler.
Unfortunately Francis Ford Coppola is guilty for this in The Godfather, The Outsiders and Rumblefish.
Last edited: