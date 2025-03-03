  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Movies Name Things You Hate When Watching A Movie

1. I hate seeing a obvious dummy as a dying person. A fake baby doll for a baby. A stuffed animal for a dead animal.

Clint Eastwood is unfortunately guilty of doing this twice in his films (Pale Rider & American Sniper)

2. I hate watching sequels that constantly have to rely on the original film for any substance or significance. For me, sequels should continue the story without the same repetitive sequences of the original film.

2 great comedy sequels have done this perfectly imo (Ace Ventura When Nature Calls & 22 Jump Street) and that's rare for comedy sequels. In general sequels like The Godfather II, Empire, Aliens, T2, Towers are great examples of what sequels should aim to be like.

3. Strong language, cursing just to curse. It ruins the dialogue. Using God's name in vain.
God's last name isn't damn. I don't like to hear it especially repeated constantly. Same for saying Jesus Christ or Christ as a swear word. I find it offensive and disrespectful.

4. No blood when you get shot. Or windows not breaking from Bullets.

Christopher Nolan is infamous for this in the dark knight trilogy and Inception.

5. Anything woke or forced diversity just to include everybody. To me just tell the story and make the characters who you want them to be.

6. Terrible fighting scenes. Bad punches/missed punches or characters just standing there waiting to be punched like a wwe wrestler.

Unfortunately Francis Ford Coppola is guilty for this in The Godfather, The Outsiders and Rumblefish.
 
Lazy exposition and information dumps which is mostly every modern big budget film. Alien Romulus comes to mind.

Product placement. Source Code with Dunkin Donuts and Dracula 2000 with Virgin Records are two ridiculous ones.

Lens Flares.
 
Since I started training teh UFC, I find it ridiculous that a character can get knocked out for up to hours or however long the plot requires by a punch. Even with huge KOs like when Chuck shit his pants against Rashad or the H Bomb on Bisping, they were only out for a few minutes. Being knocked out for hours mean some serious brain damage

Also I hated when I was younger and watching movies with family and the sex scenes come on. It was very awkward to finish with other people around.
 
Alien Romulus reminded me of star wars awakens in that it basically copies off the first 2 films in the franchise. I was more impressed with star wars awakens but only seen it once in theater. The only way I belive there could be another great alien movie is if Tarantino took a swing at horror. I think the only other way I would be interested is if Ridley took another swing.
 
1. People taking severe injuries (such as a rifle shot to an extremity) and just walking it off like they don’t have shattered bones and arterial bleeds.

2. People taking multiple ko shots and then winning the fight.

3. After winning said fight, they just have a bloody nose or lip. No major facial swelling.

4. Someone getting knocked unconscious and being just fine when they “wake up” with absolutely no TBI symptoms.
 
Another one that comes to mind are old school action movies where the basic plot is revenge. Hero goes on a killing spree, but when he beats the guy he’s been looking for, he says some corny shit like, “you’re not worth it”. Then the bonus stupid comes when that villain who just got spared makes a final attempt to kill the hero, then he decides it’s worth it after all.

I still love those movies though.
 
"Girls can do everything better than boys automatically with no training or muscles because girls."

Ex- all recent Kathleen Kennedy era star wars

Gay characters that have zero personality or character development besides being super duper flamboyant gay.
I don't care that they are gay. But if "gay" is their entire personality that is incredibly lazy writing

I am hoping that this trend is going away. I watched a bit of $chitts Creek and I was please to see the wrote the characters just like any other character


Ridiculous coincidences.
Main character is about to die but at the very last second someone who traveled from far away and didnt know where precisely they would be or at what time magically arrives just in the nick of time so their pet tiger can save the protagonist from having to chop his sons hand off.

People getting choked for 5 seconds and they are dead.

Ok... maybe in 1972, sure, but now there is a BJJ school in nearly every town in a lot of places and MMa is pretty well known, which has resulted in much better more realistic fight scenes. We have come a long way from 5'4 Pat Morita fighting 3 black belts 20-40 years younger than him at the same time and never getting hit clean once.

We see RNCs and Triangle chokes... that's cool, but if you let go of that choke when the guy goes limp, he is back on his feet in 10 seconds and back ready to punch you in the back of the head in 15.
 
CGI(It's getting ridiculous.)
Sex scenes(I'll go to pornhub if I want that.)
Actions movies centered around the usage of cell phones and computers and hacking.
Poor audio(Honest to God there seems to be so much mumbling by actors.)
 
Introducing MMA/submission grappling moves into movies was pretty bad. Hero uses an armbar then lets it go and they get back on their feet and fight.

Aikido, Kung fu, etc. those are for the movies cause it looks cool as fuck. Who cares if it works or not irl
 
Christ on a cross... I was with you until this.
 
Found this while surfing on X. Just thought y'all should know. : r/southpark
 
