"Girls can do everything better than boys automatically with no training or muscles because girls."



Ex- all recent Kathleen Kennedy era star wars



Gay characters that have zero personality or character development besides being super duper flamboyant gay.

I don't care that they are gay. But if "gay" is their entire personality that is incredibly lazy writing



I am hoping that this trend is going away. I watched a bit of $chitts Creek and I was please to see the wrote the characters just like any other character





Ridiculous coincidences.

Main character is about to die but at the very last second someone who traveled from far away and didnt know where precisely they would be or at what time magically arrives just in the nick of time so their pet tiger can save the protagonist from having to chop his sons hand off.



People getting choked for 5 seconds and they are dead.



Ok... maybe in 1972, sure, but now there is a BJJ school in nearly every town in a lot of places and MMa is pretty well known, which has resulted in much better more realistic fight scenes. We have come a long way from 5'4 Pat Morita fighting 3 black belts 20-40 years younger than him at the same time and never getting hit clean once.



We see RNCs and Triangle chokes... that's cool, but if you let go of that choke when the guy goes limp, he is back on his feet in 10 seconds and back ready to punch you in the back of the head in 15.