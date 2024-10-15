Zombie apocalypse, what you choosing

Glock /long sword.

Stay fit and surround yourself with slow people to use as meat shields.
 
To start? The axe and longsword. Ammo might be hard to find, and the noise it makes will bring all the boys to the yard.
 
That spear looks a bit weak in construction but in general spear and a glock. Good to have a bit of distance between you and the zombie.
 
The Glock will run out of bullets. The katana will chip very quickly. The longsword will have a little more durability but will also chip. I'd go for the axe + crossbow. The axe is much thicker, it'll be more durable and there's plenty of material to sharpen it. The spear would be good too, also easy to DIY if you don't start with it. I don't see the point of a blunt damage weapon like a mace against zombies. Usually they just shrug off damage and keep moving until the head is hit. For the crossbow, making new bolts with scavenged materials is simple: some sort of stick + pointy tip + stabilizer (feathers, leaves, reed, plastic, bark, etc). After some tries you'd eventually get a formula that works and produces a well-balanced arrow.
 
Last edited:
Nothing, my hands are registered as lethal weapons.


Oh , ok , the battle-axe, sturdy and strong, if the head breaks I can still use it as a club or if the handle goes it should be easy enough to source another ( Brits - think Trigger and his broom).


Crossbow for a silent distance weapon.
 
AFAIK, experts in HEMA who fight each other with edged weapons and polearms overwhelmingly cite the superiority of the spear over the sword or axes, FWIW

*although* as long as I have a sharp blade and access to long pieces of wood, I can DIY a spear, so feels superfluous?

if was gonna have an axe it wouldn't be that double-headed monstrosity which compounds and basically doubles the axe's biggest problem, the amount of time to retract after a strike, seriously, fuck that axe, absolute piece of shit.

i like the renewability of the crossbow projectiles.

i think I'mma go with the glock *and* the crossbow for when the glock runs out- i don't want to be fighting at close enough range for a sword/etc to be relevant, if that's happening likely I'm fucked, I'll put all my eggs in the fight at distance basket.

and assume i have a knife to fashion a spear as a backup as I do like to hedge my bets
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bornstarch
Which state would be best to weather out a zombie apocalypse?
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
ferrisjso
ferrisjso
Bornstarch
Zombie apocalypse: You have a giant yacht.. would you help people?
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
1K
Thrawn33
Thrawn33
Ogata
Apocalypse vs Future Sentinels...
Replies
7
Views
384
Substance Abuse
Substance Abuse

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,754
Messages
56,343,427
Members
175,176
Latest member
BMSEVEN

Share this page

Back
Top