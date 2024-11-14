  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Zombie apocalypse tonight.. choose between these 3

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
3,447
Reaction score
8,525
The great zombie apocalypse happens tonight. You must choose between these 3

These 4 sisters to be in your survival group

2HVcYnB.jpeg



A microwave that you can carry around. 3 times a day, you can wish for anything that can fit in the microwave and it will appear. It can be ANYTHING that can fit inside.

TIdRQ2J.png



Clifford the big red dog to be your buddy during the apocalypse. His skin is 10 times thicker and 10 times tougher than elephant skin and he can eat zombies.

H12Demt.jpeg
 
Microwave den imma wish fi one smaller microwave wif di sick Galifreyan tech den stock up on ammo food an' 'nades den all di honeys finna roll tru cuz mi crib safe af not just blondes neither all types fam dark skin brown skin light skin black white puerto rican chinese boyz etc. ting lit broski 💯🔥

michael-chandler.gif
 
I'd the pick the four sisters. When eventually the sisters die and turn into zombies you can still bang them doggystyle
 
The microwave, and I'll wish for a pocket pizza, a pocket knife and a pocket pussy
 
Microwave easy. With that I would rule the land. Just make sure no others survivors knows about my secret. But I would probably go rogue anyway
 
This thread is why you should refrain from making thread while you're high on meth.
 
id pick the women and hang out somewhere with an elevator, chop up the the stairs if any. Zombies cant use an elevators.
 
The dog, Im too fat to run so at least I could spend my last moments getting lots of snuggs and rubs from my poochie pal
 
I'm getting laid one last time fellas.
Survival is overrated.
 
Just enable 2FA and you're safe from the Zombies.
 
