Your plan for 10mil dollars

Imagine you just simply receive 10mil dollars and you can do what you want with it.
What do you then?
Are you going to travel the world,leave your current job?
Invest in something and still work?
Move to some expensive house and just chill there for the rest of your life ?
Are you going to take care of your familiy members ?
