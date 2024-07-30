Your plan for 10mil dollars

Imagine you just simply receive 10mil dollars and you can do what you want with it.
What do you then?
Are you going to travel the world,leave your current job?
Invest in something and still work?
Move to some expensive house and just chill there for the rest of your life ?
Are you going to take care of your familiy members ?
 
10 mil isn't exactly fuck you money these days. I'd pay off my house , business loan and probably my sister's mortgage and bank what's left. I would still keep getting up and going to work but I love my job most days and I think I would age rapidly if I stopped going.
 
5 Million into the poker bankroll. The other 5 million could buy me a decent house in Italy and another in Vegas.
 
If $10M is life changing money for you and you want to really live it up, then you better invest the principle in very safe, interest generating investments and just 'live it up' off the interest while not touching the principle.

Even at a very safe 3% per annum in income generating investments, that is $300,000/yr you can withdraw and spend to do the things you want. If you move to a jurisdiction that will not tax your interest income, you will have almost $6000/week you can spend.
 
I may have some more thoughts later but step 1 would definitely be to brag about how rich I am to everyone on sherdog
 
94baddf4-0593-41df-a547-33566b88a633_text.gif


And then for the remaining $9.999 million, YOLO a couple mil into Bitcoin and Ethereum, buy a few rental properties, stash the rest away in safe investments like bonds, and take the wife on a fancy international vacation
 
94baddf4-0593-41df-a547-33566b88a633_text.gif


And then for the remaining $9.999 million, YOLO a couple mil into Bitcoin and Ethereum, buy a few rental properties, stash the rest away in safe investments like bonds, and take the wife on a fancy international vacation
Obligatory
 
Would be a drop in the bucket, I probably wouldn’t even notice it if it was a direct deposit out of the blue.
 
