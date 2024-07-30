Your plan for 10mil dollars

Your Account said: Imagine you just simply receive 10mil dollars and you can do what you want with it.

What do you then?

Are you going to travel the world,leave your current job?

Invest in something and still work?

Move to some expensive house and just chill there for the rest of your life ?

Are you going to take care of your familiy members ? Click to expand...

If $10M is life changing money for you and you want to really live it up, then you better invest the principle in very safe, interest generating investments and just 'live it up' off the interest while not touching the principle.Even at a very safe 3% per annum in income generating investments, that is $300,000/yr you can withdraw and spend to do the things you want. If you move to a jurisdiction that will not tax your interest income, you will have almost $6000/week you can spend.