I was holding a knife to cut my pumpkin crumb cake and was wondering about a thread about weapons within reach and what's your first pick weapon. I'll tell you hwat, this crumb cake is so solid it would give someone a concussion. I tried to pry off a chunk and wouldn't budge. I'm starting to understand why it was like $6 off.



I have a couple of aluminum bats, but I need bad guy's head within the strike zone to hit a homerun. I'd rather not draw a walk in that situation.



I liked archery in school PE, but a bow or compound bow needs some distance.