Your Parents Buy You Things Still?

I got a membership recently to a boxing gym in Toronto. I used to be obsessed from 11yo to 18yo, almost trained daily and then broke my hand in a match.
Anywho, I came home for family day and me mom had a new ‘under armor/the rock’ matching shirt and gym shoes and new hand wraps. I didn’t ask for any of this. She also bought me groceries to take back.
I’m 35, and it just felt kinda odd. Do your parents do this still?
