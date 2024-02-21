Your Parents Buy You Things Still?

Dogpound2020

Dogpound2020

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Aug 24, 2023
Messages
416
Reaction score
355
I got a membership recently to a boxing gym in Toronto. I used to be obsessed from 11yo to 18yo, almost trained daily and then broke my hand in a match.

Anywho, I came home for family day and me mom had a new ‘under armor/the rock’ matching shirt and gym shoes and new hand wraps. I didn’t ask for any of this. She also bought me groceries to take back.

I’m 35, and it just felt kinda odd. Do your parents do this still?
 
My Mom bought me the spitting image copy of the 1983 Z28 Camaro that I had in High School. It's an '84 but same color, interior, and also has t-tops.

She's in home hospice / end of life care and it's her "goodbye" present to me.

Parents are going to do for their adult kids if they can and it makes both parties happy.
 
My old man, who I hadn't talked to in months , last Monday called and asked if he could drop something off... bought me a pair of Steeltoe Redwing Boots... Probably his way of reaching out... I should probably do the same.
 
Ichibanner said:
My Mom bought me the spitting image copy of the 1983 Z28 Camaro that I had in High School. It's an '84 but same color, interior, and also has t-tops.

She's in home hospice / end of life care and it's her "goodbye" present to me.

Parents are going to do for their adult kids if they can and it makes both parties happy.
Click to expand...
Damn that's wild. Do you drive it?
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
My old man, who I hadn't talked to in months , last Monday called and asked if he could drop something off... bought me a pair of Steeltoe Redwing Boots... Probably his way of reaching out... I should probably do the same.
Click to expand...
Regift them to him for Fathers Day…
 
I happens, mom buy me stuff now and then.
I think its a nice way of her thinking of me.
She does it for all us kids.
Its more the thought than anything.
 
My Mom is no longer with us, and my Dad lives off his social security only with no savings or other income. I would be upset if he bought me anything.
 
I spoke to an old guy and got the impression he bought his somewhat loser son a brand new American muscle car and has him living in one of his condos.
 
My parents are in their 80s and give me and my two sisters money and heirlooms and other things they've gathered over the years. Makes me kind of sad. It's like a going away present....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,124
Messages
55,123,128
Members
174,622
Latest member
sascha91

Share this page

Back
Top