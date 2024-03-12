Did your parents buy this for you?

Bornstarch
@Brown
Feb 17, 2020
Did your parents fall for this commercial and buy this for you?
I remember this commercial when I was a kid. It must've been terrible being a little kid and hoping for Christmas getting a Super Nintendo and instead unwrapping this on Christmas morning.
