Did your parents buy this for you?

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
3,004
Reaction score
7,295
Did your parents fall for this commercial and buy this for you?
I remember this commercial when I was a kid. It must've been terrible being a little kid and hoping for Christmas getting a Super Nintendo and instead unwrapping this on Christmas morning.


 
The games on that thing were so awesome that they decided to omit all of them from the commercial.
 
Bornstarch said:
Did your parents fall for this commercial and buy this for you?
I remember this commercial when I was a kid. It must've been terrible being a little kid and hoping for Christmas getting a Super Nintendo and instead unwrapping this on Christmas morning.


I want that thing right now.
 
I knew from an early age that handheld gaming was inferior to home consoles, and thus pointless and a waste of money.
 
We were not too well off when I was young, got to middle class when I was a bit older.

I asked for a super-soaker 100, and got a pair of socks.

My Grandfather had a little bit of money and got me a couple gifts that I asked for though. My other grandfather gave me a knife and a BB-gun, which was awesome!

No complaints here.
 
They didn't fall for that BS.

They gifted me the Super Nintendo with Mario All-Stars, Megaman X, and NBA Jam Tournament Edition.
 
<DisgustingHHH>

640px-Atari-2600-Wood-4Sw-Set.png


<{jackyeah}>
 
samuelsoncast said:
I had the black plastic edition. Up all night on that thing (cos my Dad went late night drinking).

Centipide. Space Invaders.
Asteroids, Missile Command, Space Invaders, Qbert, Breakout, Centipede...what a time to be alive.

30rock-alec-baldwin.gif
 
No but I remember 1 year asking transformers and my folks got me Go bots instead . <DCrying>
 
I remember asking for a Super NES and circle it in color in the catalog. They got me a NES. It was the early to mid 90s and it was way past its prime but I was happy.
 
