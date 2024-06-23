Any system is fine, but what are your favorite hidden gems? Obviously the term itself is debatable, but you know what I mean. A game that never reached the mainstream. A game maybe none of your friends on the playground ever played or even heard of. To start, I'll just list one per system.



NES

Star Trek: 25th Anniversary (well known IP, fairly obscure game)



SNES

Shadowrun (it has a cult following now, but it was obscure FOREVER)



Sega Genesis

Shadowrun (same universe, entirely different game, superior to the SNES version in my opinion)



Sega CD

Rise of the Dragon (great point and click game and has voice acting, unlike PC version)



Sega Saturn

Policenauts (never officially released in the US, but you owe it to yourself to play a patched version; old-school Kojima fun)



Sega Dreamcast

Demolition Racer: No Exit (one of the best Dreamcast games ever released, criminally underrated



Xbox / Playstation 2

Rocky (same answer for both consoles; great game)



That's it for now. What say you, gentlemen?