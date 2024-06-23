  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Multiplatform Your favorite hidden gems

Any system is fine, but what are your favorite hidden gems? Obviously the term itself is debatable, but you know what I mean. A game that never reached the mainstream. A game maybe none of your friends on the playground ever played or even heard of. To start, I'll just list one per system.

NES
Star Trek: 25th Anniversary (well known IP, fairly obscure game)

SNES
Shadowrun (it has a cult following now, but it was obscure FOREVER)

Sega Genesis
Shadowrun (same universe, entirely different game, superior to the SNES version in my opinion)

Sega CD
Rise of the Dragon (great point and click game and has voice acting, unlike PC version)

Sega Saturn
Policenauts (never officially released in the US, but you owe it to yourself to play a patched version; old-school Kojima fun)

Sega Dreamcast
Demolition Racer: No Exit (one of the best Dreamcast games ever released, criminally underrated

Xbox / Playstation 2
Rocky (same answer for both consoles; great game)

That's it for now. What say you, gentlemen?
 
