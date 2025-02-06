What consoles did you own?

In your long console gaming history, which ones did you own and when did you get them?? Why did you pick that one?



1) Game Boy

Im born in 1980, and had to suffer through the whole 80's NEVER having owned a NES, even though everyone I fucking knew had one. I played it all the time at my cousins though. My dad simply thought it was too much money. In 1989 my mother bought me a Game Boy the year that it had been released.



Of course your first console is a big deal, even if it needed 4 AA batteries to run and wasnt backlit lol





2) Super Nintendo

Released in 91, got it in '93

It looked vastly superior to the Genesis and had EPIC steroidal versions of the nintendo games I played at my cousins. I have extremely fond memories of this system and held onto it long after I moved to the next Generation.



( I wound up borrowing a Sega Game Gear for a while and playing the sonic and streets of rage games on it)



3) Sega Master System II

Released in 1990, I would say I got it somewhere around the same time I got a SNES although I cannot remember which I got first.

I only picked it up cos it cost like $30 and you could still get games for it then. Space Harrier was the shit.



4) Sega Nomad

I dont remember how I ended up with this Sega Genesis portable but it wasnt very practical and I sold it after awhile.

Sometime in the 90s



5) Sega Genesis/32X

I eventually had a Genesis but I didnt get too many games for it. I got the 32 X cos you could play Virtua Fighter on it. It was after 32X had failed and you could buy it for $30



6) Virtual Boy

Same deal as 32X. It failed and you could buy it for $30. Had all 5 games that were released for the system. Always thought for the price it's awesome but completley impractical.



7) Nintendo 64 (1997)

If you were around back then, the hype for this thing was UNBELIEVABLE. Years and years of waiting and I was able to get it as soon as it came out. (1997) I remember having to do some school function the day I got it and had to be out ALL DAY and had school the next day so I only could play Mario 64 for like an hour before I had to go to bed. I had it long after they stopped making games for it. I played Perfect Dark multiplayer well into 2006 hahaha



8) Sony Playstation (1997)

I hadnt really cared about Playstation at this time. I brought my n64 to a party with Golden eye and the multiplayer was such a big hit they wouldnt let me take it home, so the dude who's house it was lent me his PS with FF7 which had just come out. So for a month I got to play FF7 which was amazing. This eventually led me to buying a PS so I could finish the game. I loved the PS and it became one of my fav systems. Modded it so I could play burned games on it



9) Sega Dreamcast (2000)

Had to have it because it had Soul Calibur on it. Modded it so I could play burned games on it. Sega betrayed us all by abandoning it after a year



10) Playstation 2 (2005)

I went 5 years without a new console. I was livin on my own and broke as fuck.

Mostly just playing stuff on PC and Perfect Dark on my now very old N64. I think I bought it off my cousin in 2005. Legendary game console. God of War and GTA baby!



11) PSP

Dont remember when I had it. Modded the shit out of it, but someone stepped on it and I never repaired it.



12) Nintendo DS

Loved it but had to sell it when I fell on tough times



13) Xbox 360 (2008)

Grand Theft Auto 4 came out and I immediatley got an Xbox to play it. My last console for a very long time. Red ringed twice.



14) Xbox One (2018)

My roomate broke up with her Bf and literally just gifted it to me for free with all his games. This act single handedly got me back into gaming full time.



15) Nintendo Switch (2019)

Could afford stuff. Bought it and modded it



16) Rog Ally (2024)

Not exactly a "Console" more of a portable windows PC that can play sick games.



