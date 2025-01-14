Your Favorite Bellator Memories

Figured with the death of Bellator now's a great time to recount some of your fonder memories.



Here's mine, in no particular order



Chandler/Alvarez fights- all time classics



Hector Lombard smashing people- before he went to the UFC this dude was SCARY



Alexander Shlemenko- A fun Russian killing machine on a tear



Tito/Chael- Mainly the build-up and the best press conference of all time



Brennan Ward- a super fun, must see TV fighter. Smash or be smashed



The Coker freakshow (early) days- Gracie/Shamrock 3, Kimbo/Dada .... When Coker first took over, he brought some ridiculous over the hill fighters together and it was spectacular



Vitaly Minakov- There was a moment in time where the Russian heavy might be at all time great- Not so.



Pitbull's whole career



The rise of AJ Mckee