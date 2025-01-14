  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Your Favorite Bellator Memories

Lionheart7167

Jan 8, 2013
755
1,013
Figured with the death of Bellator now's a great time to recount some of your fonder memories.

Here's mine, in no particular order

Chandler/Alvarez fights- all time classics

Hector Lombard smashing people- before he went to the UFC this dude was SCARY

Alexander Shlemenko- A fun Russian killing machine on a tear

Tito/Chael- Mainly the build-up and the best press conference of all time

Brennan Ward- a super fun, must see TV fighter. Smash or be smashed

The Coker freakshow (early) days- Gracie/Shamrock 3, Kimbo/Dada .... When Coker first took over, he brought some ridiculous over the hill fighters together and it was spectacular

Vitaly Minakov- There was a moment in time where the Russian heavy might be at all time great- Not so.

Pitbull's whole career

The rise of AJ Mckee
 
gif-mma-fighter-misses-stool-1.gif
 
The 2013 and 2014 Bellator tournaments were my favorite. Shlemenko, Marshall, Ward, Minakov, Newton, McGeary, Koreshkov, Lima, Caveman, etc. Best era of Bellator IMO.

Early Coker era with the freak shows from 2015-2018. That was…..something. Got the most rating but I definitely wasn’t a fan lmao.

I really enjoyed Bellator from 2019-onwards to the PFL buyout.

PFLator’s one cool moment might have been Pitbull coming back against Jeremy Kennedy, the human blanket.
 
