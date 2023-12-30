Opinion Your 2024 Predictions

So I figured it would be a decent idea to start a prediction thread for 2024 specifically, as its set to be a historic year, not only for the United States, but many other nations as well.

1. Biden will not end up being the presidential candidate
If you are paying attention to even liberal media platforms right now, you might notice he's falling out of favor. I think this is for good reason. They see the numbers, they see the age, and top democrats are probably looking into a backup

2. The US is going to be drawn closer into direct conflict with Iran or Ukraine
This is an easy one, nothing bold here. The machine must keep churning, and Israel is playing its part to encourage this with Iran


3. There will be a major cyber attack, targeting some kind of essential western system
I think this is just bound to happen, and might even just be allowed to happen. They want a reason to force cyber IDs, and further overhaul the internet and the way it works. A major cyber attack would open the discussion to new securities

4. AI Deepfake pronography will become a national issue
It's already gotten some media play with celebrities. But the technology has become way more advanced in the last 6 months. The problem wont be just celebrities, it will be women or teenagers that people know on a personal level that will spark this into being a large issue too. They will move to start legislation against it. And, will use this in part to again open up for online IDs.


I could be wrong on all 4, but this is at least where I'm at right now. In any case, 2024 is going to be a crazy year.
 
- ukraine getting slowly abandoned
- israel murders a few more tens of thousands of children, among the cheers of bloodthirsty creeps
- i get to jerk off to any celebrity i want, thanks AI
- america with another batshit lunatic year of both sides mining the social fabric for increasingly flimsy and indefensible virtue signaling tropes
- some old shit wins the presidency, plunging america deeper into brezhnevian decay
-nothing changes because 100% of any meaningful power system in america is unimpeachably controlled by the wealthy elites, but the peasants will either get strength from their side "winning" or from the growing hatred of the other side "winning"
- some people in america are desperate for some new war so expect that to be something you'll hear a lot about, to the desperation of all those poor shmuck countries that might get forced into another coalition of the willing bullshit nobody believes in
-EU sinks even deeper into meaninglessness, impotence, and confusion
-china continues to keep up the "we are strong and united" act that no serious person buys into
-india lol who cares
- africa will still be shit because of systemic oppression, white people and what other words like that
- 2023 was the worst year in the history of movies so maybe 2024 will be better a bit.
- crypto bros are going to make a lot of money, two more weeks, trust me
- AI will continue its march into ever more corners of our lives making it miserable but efficient and sometimes hilariously wrong.
- i will become a war room mod which will thankfully mean i will almost completely stop posting.
 
aside from watching superbowls i dont really watch football but i know the cleveland browns have never won a superbowl and they had a 0-16 season not too long ago and ever since then ive been making running jokes about them winning the next years superbowl whenever somebody makes a really absurd prediction or a bullshit claim.

but it appears as if the cleveland browns just made the playoffs. so with that being said, not only am i deciding to hop aboard the cleveland browns bandwagon, but i'm also going to make an extremely bold prediction here and state that the cleveland browns are going to win the 2024 superbowl. you heard it here first! oh fuck, you're probably only going to hear it here!

now i don't know a thing about the cleveland browns, but that's not going to stop me from rooting them all the way to victory. i used to be a packer for life, but now i'm a brownie. let's go browns! this is our year!
 
2024 prediction - There will be a presidential election. It will have a Republican and a Democrat nominee. One of those two will win it.

2025 prediction - The person who won will become president.

If you think these predictions are too bold, don’t get me started on 2028.
 
ETH peaks at $8k, but at $6k loses momentun and that's when SOL and it's ecosystem breaks out like crazy.

More likely a 2025 prediction, but I'm a hopeful romantic.
 
From a Packer fan: fuck you for abandoning us.

But real talk...Cleveland has a good team. Defense is legit, and they dug up ol' Joe Flacco who's decided he's prime Dan fucking Marino all of a sudden even though he's like 63 years old. (Okay he's not, but it seems like he is).

Don't think they'll win it all...but far stranger things have happened.
 
Politically motivated attacks will amp up.

The DOJ will investigate and arrest journalists and podcasts hosts critical of the US government policies.

Joe Biden will likely step down or be removed from the ballet, Gavin Newsom is already doing a campaign.

There will be more fear mongering saying another pandemic or something is happening.
 
joe flacco. now thats a name. by the time he's past his prime they oughtta be calling him joe flaccid!
 
Good idea for a thread. I think 1 and 3 of yours are very likely (>80%) wrong and the other two are so vague that whatever happens, people on both sides of them could claim to be vindicated. I'll have to think about some of my own.
 
Want to bet on any of these?
 
Something will happen that will push the button to enforce digital ID's and digital currency on us all. I'm thinking some kind of 'cyber pandemic' (in the words of Klaus Schwab) that brings down the banking systems and fucks everyone's finances.
 
The DOJ has already arrested a journalist that was covering January 6th.

DOJ To Charge Blaze Journalist Steve Baker Over Jan. 6 | ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge - On a long enough timeline, the survival rate for everyone drops to zero
www.zerohedge.com www.zerohedge.com

Journalist Steve Baker of Blaze Media, who captured some of the most dramatic news footage at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been ordered to surrender to federal authorities on Dec. 19 on as-yet-unknown charges.

Mr. Baker, whose Jan. 6 videos and photos have appeared on HBO and the BBC, as well as in The New York Times and The Epoch Times, told his followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his North Carolina attorney notified him on Dec. 14 that he would be arrested.

He said in March that he had been warned that his aggressive Jan. 6 coverage had gotten noticed at the Department of Justice, "and they're not happy about it at all."

At the time, he said he had been questioned by the FBI for two hours.

"Like many other reporters and photojournalists—both independents and those working directly for established media companies—I followed the story that day where it went," he wrote in an opinion article in The Blaze on Oct. 2.

Mr. Baker wrote that he "did no violence or property destruction on January 6" and that he "certainly did not interfere with the election certification."

However, his outspokenness that day was on full display. Following reports that someone had been shot outside the Speaker’s Lobby and that the building was on high alert, he challenged two officers who had drawn their service weapons and were shouting at unarmed protesters.

“Are you going to use that on us?” Baker asked one U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officer who charged at the group. “None of us have a gun. We’ve got cameras.”
 
Asian countries will become even more powerful as the west declines
 
