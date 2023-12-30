So I figured it would be a decent idea to start a prediction thread for 2024 specifically, as its set to be a historic year, not only for the United States, but many other nations as well.



1. Biden will not end up being the presidential candidate

If you are paying attention to even liberal media platforms right now, you might notice he's falling out of favor. I think this is for good reason. They see the numbers, they see the age, and top democrats are probably looking into a backup



2. The US is going to be drawn closer into direct conflict with Iran or Ukraine

This is an easy one, nothing bold here. The machine must keep churning, and Israel is playing its part to encourage this with Iran





3. There will be a major cyber attack, targeting some kind of essential western system

I think this is just bound to happen, and might even just be allowed to happen. They want a reason to force cyber IDs, and further overhaul the internet and the way it works. A major cyber attack would open the discussion to new securities



4. AI Deepfake pronography will become a national issue

It's already gotten some media play with celebrities. But the technology has become way more advanced in the last 6 months. The problem wont be just celebrities, it will be women or teenagers that people know on a personal level that will spark this into being a large issue too. They will move to start legislation against it. And, will use this in part to again open up for online IDs.





I could be wrong on all 4, but this is at least where I'm at right now. In any case, 2024 is going to be a crazy year.