  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Russia is not a significant cyber threat to the U.S. anymore, Trump's new Defense Secretary says.

AmonTobin

AmonTobin

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 31, 2023
Messages
11,238
Reaction score
20,751

Trump’s Defense Secretary Hegseth Orders Cyber Command to ‘Stand Down’ on All Russia Operations​


“Russia and China are our biggest adversaries. With all the cuts being made to different agencies, a lot of cyber security personnel have been fired. Our systems are not going to be protected and our adversaries know this,” a source, who was familiar with the internal memo, told The Guardian. “People are saying Russia is winning. Putin is on the inside now.”

https://gizmodo.com/?_ga=2.139534771.1423154988.1616971401-578240293.1616971401
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,504
Messages
56,969,615
Members
175,485
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top