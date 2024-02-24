Young man lost in life would like guidance

What’s up Sherdog. I’ve been stalking here ever since high school and just said fuck it imma make an account, and maybe be more social here. I’m not your typical sherdogger, I’m not 6’11 with adcc gold and lumpini stadium belts, nor can I bench 150 kg wit my dick, lmao.



Anyway, I’m a 22 year old still trying to find my way in life. I don’t really have direction regarding where I want to go with my life. I still care too much about how people view me and am trying not too trip about it. I know most people will say I’m young and shit, and I understand that. But at the same time, I know I’m not getting any younger and life is going to move quick and I can’t just keep sitting around feeling sorry for myself.



Martial arts and Music are two of my biggest passions and I like to think in an ideal world, I’d be able to possibly be a pro fighter and maybe a dj or producer as a side gig. I have some experience in karate and hs wrestling and currently do Muay Thai and bjj, but I wanna pick up boxing and do some boxing and bjj competitions down the line. As for music I play guitar and am learning to produce rnb/neo soul type instrumentals. But I know that it’s a big risky vision for my future. So I’m looking at going to trade school in May for pipefitting. I was thinking of going back to school instead for firefighting/emt or nursing but my uncle knows a guy who owns a hvac/sheet metal/pipefitting company and is helping put me on and I’m figuring I should just use my connections. But I still don’t know if it’s what I truly want, but I just know I have to do something and not sit on my ass forever.



Also I’m really struggling making friends and getting women. I’m a quiet soft spoken dude by nature and I’m aware I’m quiet and know it isn’t necessarily a bad thing but fuck I hate not knowing how to hold a conversation smoothly in general. Even after reading how to win friends and influence people by dale carnegie I still struggle. It doesn’t help that I’m still a kissless virgin and catch feelings pretty fucking fast.



That was long as fuck sorry I get ranty when I talk about shit like this, I know this place is full of people much older than I am and maybe have been in the same boat as me at some point or maybe still are. I guess I just want to know if anyone has any tips for me going forward? I like to think I have an idea based on what I just said but i have no real concrete plan tbh. I’m just trying to not be a depressed loser anymore.