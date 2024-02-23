You kids seem confused, Usman and Colby best WWs ever and they would destroy GSP under today's rules

Another debate brought this up when someone dared to say Merab had fought someone as good as colby. Merab's BEST fight just happened... vs a 37 year old cejudo who took 3 years off in his prime. Stop cappin as you kids like to say. Now none of that is merab's fault but it doesn't change the facts.


Now could GSP win, of course, but anyone who thinks GSP is better than Usman or Colby is biased. I love GSP too, the MMA rules back then were hilarious. You could get your ass kicked for an entire round, land one takedown, and you win the round. I made some good money betting back then because of that. The oddsmakers had no idea what they were doing and the mma rules were trash tho a lot more predictable than today in good and bad ways.

But, if you think GSP ever fought anyone as good as Usman or Colby then go ahead and post that name here. I'd love to hear about this mystery fight that is not on GSP's record...there is not a single name on there even close to the animals usman and colby still are even just outside their prime maybe.


Be real with yourself here.
 
chinarice said:
Georges would 50-45 Colby, Usman and Leon in the same night
Click to expand...


It would be tough with today's scoring, GSP eats too many punches and he never fought anyone like those two dudes before. Not his fault but MMA is just better now.
 
TheGreatReset said:
I don't think GSP could handle colby's pressure, at least, we do not know if he could because we never saw him face anyone like colby in the cage.
Click to expand...
George had a sub game and excellent counter-wrestling. His striking was light years beyond Covingtons. Colby does have good pressure, but really nothing that suggests he could do much against a complete fighter like GSP.
 
I think in this era GSP would be a LW though. Usman/GSP both in primes would be pretty amazing. Usman's power vs GSP's jabs, wrestling probably cancels out.
 
P.s. Prime Fitch was basically Colby and Prime Hendricks I think beats Usman... Prime Koscheck I think could beat Colby... he'd lose to Usman... Kos had a weak chin... Carlos Condit and Nick Diaz both probably lose to Usman and Colby not sure though they could find ways to beat almost anybody at their best.
 
