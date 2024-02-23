You kids seem confused, Usman and Colby best WWs ever and they would destroy GSP under today's rules

Another debate brought this up when someone dared to say Merab had fought someone as good as colby. Merab's BEST fight just happened... vs a 37 year old cejudo who took 3 years off in his prime. Stop cappin as you kids like to say. Now none of that is merab's fault but it doesn't change the facts.





Now could GSP win, of course, but anyone who thinks GSP is better than Usman or Colby is biased. I love GSP too, the MMA rules back then were hilarious. You could get your ass kicked for an entire round, land one takedown, and you win the round. I made some good money betting back then because of that. The oddsmakers had no idea what they were doing and the mma rules were trash tho a lot more predictable than today in good and bad ways.



But, if you think GSP ever fought anyone as good as Usman or Colby then go ahead and post that name here. I'd love to hear about this mystery fight that is not on GSP's record...there is not a single name on there even close to the animals usman and colby still are even just outside their prime maybe.





Be real with yourself here.