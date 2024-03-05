You can barely talk to doctors anymore

Bornstarch
I've seen so many doctors. Most of them aren't even doctors, but nurse practitioners or PAs. I just saw one this morning and I was in, talked to her for like 30 seconds, then I was on my way home. I got 2 new prescriptions she told me to try. They try to get you in and out as fast as possible. I got a million questions about my bloodwork results, MRI, etc.. but they're having none of it. I'm left to do my own research online.
