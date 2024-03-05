You can barely talk to doctors anymore

They try to get you in and out as fast as possible.



I've seen so many doctors. Most of them aren't even doctors, but nurse practitioners or PAs. I just saw one this morning and I was in, talked to her for like 30 seconds, then I was on my way home. I got 2 new prescriptions she told me to try. They try to get you in and out as fast as possible. I got a million questions about my bloodwork results, MRI, etc.. but they're having none of it. I'm left to do my own research online.