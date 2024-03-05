You can barely talk to doctors anymore

They try to get you in and out as fast as possible.

I've seen so many doctors. Most of them aren't even doctors, but nurse practitioners or PAs. I just saw one this morning and I was in, talked to her for like 30 seconds, then I was on my way home. I got 2 new prescriptions she told me to try. They try to get you in and out as fast as possible. I got a million questions about my bloodwork results, MRI, etc.. but they're having none of it. I'm left to do my own research online.
 
What health issues do you have? I'm not up to date with what's going on sorry.
 
It takes a long time to find a doctor that will actually sit and listen to you, but they're out there.
 
Dude that’s pretty shit. Sorry to hear that.
 
Really hard to find ones that genuinely care about your situation. Most will hear what you have to say and look it up on their computer . Write the garbage rx or referrals with another ticket lined up
 
Sure, just take both, than either one they choose can be blamed for any new (with possible permanent) side effects that never helped what you went there to get help with.
 
