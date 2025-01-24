It's a general consensus that power is "gifted, not trained." And I am in the camp that believes this, but there seems to be some school of thought that thinks it can be learned.



This video showed up in my feed.



The guy talks about the kinetic chain and what muscles are recruited through the process of punching. He says punching power can be learned. Fouts boxing (all his shit talking notwithstanding) also says that too.

I am in agreement with a lot of what he says. Especially with how many trainers teach the mechanics wrong.



When I first taught boxing, I was taught to pivot my feet, hips, shoulder, fist, etc. together in one movement. It felt very robotic and unnatural but I didn't know any better so I just followed what my trainer taught me.

With more experience, I realized that throwing a punch in a more "elastic" movement like you'd throw a ball, where your hips move first then your shoulder and finally hand follow, is a much more fluid and natural movement. It'd also allow you to throw faster and harder.



I never quite got it when it came to throwing my straight, but I got much better at throwing my lead hook this way.



One element the video doesn't mention is the weight shift from one foot to the other using the hips. When I threw my lead hook, I felt that it was much more natural to shift my weight from my lead foot to my rear foot. I'd add more power and be primed to follow up with a rear hand, but my trainer told me that was the wrong technique and made me keep my weight on my lead foot, which didn't make sense to me unless I was going to follow up again with the same hand. It's one reason why I felt like I was "stuck" in position a lot of the times.



Another element I wonder about is wrist/forearm strength. Beterbiev does those twirls barbells with one hand along with pushups on his fingertips and wrists. I wonder if this can help with the "structure" of the point of impact when you land the punch. And old school boxers practiced grabbing handfuls of rice for strength. I never did hand/forearm exercises when I was boxing.



My power was "good enough" but nothing to write home about. I only had one stoppage in an amateur fight and wobbled my opponent only once in the pros (but didn't drop him). At the time I just chalked it up to my lack of athleticism, but I wonder how much I would've increased my power knowing what I know now.



Even if these things can grant you powerful punches, I also wonder if integrating these mechanics is also a talent in itself. Maybe some people are naturally better than using these mechanics just like how some people seem to intuitively get technique and skill better than others.