Wyoming may be too much like America used to be - WyoFile A no-tax, no-vax Wyoming vacation may be just the adventure you need, Palmer opines. Come to Wyoming, where healthcare is precarious and the state clings to a dying industry, and live dangerously!

Rare Earths Discovery Near Wheatland So Big It Could Be World Leader American Rare Earths Inc. disclosed in a technical report on Wednesday that it found 64% more rare earth minerals than it had originally envisioned. “This exceeded our wildest dreams,” CEO Donald Swartz told Cowboy State Daily.

LeonardoBjj said: More recently, China’s rise as America’s No. 1 geopolitical rival has created a bipartisan effort to reduce America’s reliance on Beijing for supplies of everything from pharmaceuticals to “rare earth’’ minerals for electric cars and cellphones. Click to expand...

...BIG WYO, the cowboy state, quintessential embodiment of the American West. My all-time favorite place to visit and road trip through. You know it (or not) as both the least populous (584k) and most conservative (R+25) state in the union. It has a special place in the nation's history with a long list of firsts: the first national park (Yellowstone), first national forest (Shoshone), first national monument (Devil's Tower), and naturally the first designated ranger station (Wapiti). Interestingly enough, it also had first business established west of the Missouri River, was the first to grant women the right to vote, and the first to elect a female governor. It ranks first in estimated firearms per capita (by absolute miles) and first in firearms museums (IMO). It's first in premier North American wildlife viewing.Anyhow, to the main point...The WYO economy has been, is still, and will likely always be driven predominantly by agriculture, mining, and tourism. It has zero cultural, social, or political desire to change and wants to be left alone. It's the site of the largest coal mining operations in the world with recoverable reserves of 40 billion metric tons. A valuable resource to have in the bag that was indispensable to America becoming an industrial powerhouse, but people don't like coal anymore and just as production of cleaner natural gas has been rapidly replacing it as an energy source, Wyoming has come upon the discovery of another jackpot. This one carries some potentially enormous economic, geopolitical, and security implications for the United States -- particularly in regards to its relationship and rivalry with the PRC's Chinese Communist Party.Rare Earth Elements.(tagz)