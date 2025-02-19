Hog-train
Russia is demanding Ukraine should hold elections as part of a peace deal. Trump just concurred in his most recent press conference.
Yea so Ukraine should elect a Russian puppet President basically - WTF.
If you can't see past soft paywall.
On top of that, Trump is trying to strongarm Ukraine to give them 50% of all their rare earth minerals. Super unethical and exploitative.
Donald Trump signals that Ukraine should hold elections as part of Russia peace deal
Remarks come hours after first high-level talks between Washington and Moscow since its invasion
