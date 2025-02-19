  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Trump is Truly a Putin Cuck - Russia and Trump Says Ukraine Must Elect a New President as Part of a Peace Deal

Russia is demanding Ukraine should hold elections as part of a peace deal. Trump just concurred in his most recent press conference.

Yea so Ukraine should elect a Russian puppet President basically - WTF.

Donald Trump signals that Ukraine should hold elections as part of Russia peace deal

Remarks come hours after first high-level talks between Washington and Moscow since its invasion
If you can't see past soft paywall.


On top of that, Trump is trying to strongarm Ukraine to give them 50% of all their rare earth minerals. Super unethical and exploitative.

 
It’s been obvious for a long time that he hates our democratic allies and loves dictators. We might be the bad guys now lol. The rest of the world is wondering wtf is going on with us. China is so happy.
 
Fair deal. The US installed a puppet government to kick things off in 2014, now Russia gets to install their own puppet to end it.
 
Zelensky couldn’t win an election at this point, why is he deciding their future? He won’t allow elections like a dictator.

International attention would be on a potential election, perhaps the most secure ever, leading the way for the peaceful transfer of power in a free and fair election, right?
 
Russia is going to keep the territories it just took, Ukraine will never be in NATO and now they're demanding Ukraine vote out Zelensky for a puppet. So what exactly is Russia giving up?

Seems like Trump is just giving them whatever they want. I thought he was an expert at making deals? This is a completely shit deal where he got zero concessions.
 
I have no idea whats being asked of Russia, why are people asking me? I don't think anything has been reported yet.
 
