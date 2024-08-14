WWYD: Back in time to fix one incident in your life edition.

There’s that time I did in Lat Yao prison in Bangkok.



There was this girl you see, Sooraya was her name.

In January sooraya and her friend nan stole from a cop, money and drugs.

he realized who they were when I filed a police report about my missing passport and showed soorayas ID card, she had changed her name a year or two prior because her family has some way of hacking the Thai lottery and online gambling and stole millions.



her family went to him, paid a ton of money and traded her for me. the other police districts were happy to help bang me up for this because I had paid a bribe when I was arrested in December and sooraya told them I was talking about it



so either the mob catches me and kills me, or every police agency in the country does and I get charged for a few dozen crimes I had nothing to do with but will get me the death penalty ten times over. they had a few hitmen follow my timeline since I moved to Thailand and have committed horrific acts the entire way. the dates obviously won't match but the corruption in this country makes it very easy to get someone to lie and say that they match.



Once I am dead and gone, I hope someone decides to follow up on this. find her and her family and make sure Justice is served somehow. the hitman doing a lot of this has a wife directly across from majestic suites on the corner of sukhomvhit and soi 4. they have a small resturant there. he's a retired cop. her best friend may has a brother in thong lo who has helped with most of this, he's an investigator in thong lo. and lastly a woman named top who has a resturant on the corner of soi 3 and petchbury has a brother with the police in makassan and he was the other I know who was directly involved.



I have done nothing wrong, nothing but fall in love with the devil.