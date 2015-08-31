Wrestling is NOT boring

Two guys refusing to take a shot or go for a throw, in other words refuse to wrestle, is boring. Here is just a glimpse of how entertaining wrestling can be:



[YT]ptaNak1B3_Q[/YT]



Yes, submission grappling is about the SUBMISSION (just like wrestling is about the PIN), but unless you are a fan of the double guard pull or think matches should start on the mat, the rules and the manner in which they are enforced have to find a way to incentivize learning how to take your opponent from a standing position to the mat.



In wrestling, you let a guy escape for 1 point rather than give up a reversal for 2 points and get on with the match. If you want to pull guard, take the negative advantage (under ADCC rules) and show how great your guard is.



3 unanswered shots is stalling. Warn them, ding them with a negative advantage, then -2 points, then a DQ.



If neither guy is shooting, warn, neg adv, -2 points to them both, and ultimately DQ them both if neither will pull, throw, or shoot.



There have been boring matches and boring events under every ruleset we have come up with. Some do better than others at minimizing the boring matches, but athletes and coaches will ALWAYS find a way to manipulate the rules.



Stalling can at times be subjective, but compared to some of the alternatives I have seen from wrestling (clinch after a scoreless period, putting one person on bottom of par terre, ball grab) I think strictly enforcing stalling calls is the best bet. That, and shortening the matches.



tl;dr wrestling is getting a bad rap due to non-wrestlers refusing to wrestle