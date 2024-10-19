Would you eat this meatball stromboli

Dry? Are you serious, lol?Looks a little dry on the inside, but I could be wrong. Of course I’d eat, I’ve had much worse.
I used sliced provolone. 6 slices. ( slice per 3 inch meatball ) In hindsight, i should have added a layer on the bottom and the top of the meatballs, but i thought it would have been hard to fold.Good. I don’t see the cheese?
There is plenty of sauce on the side. I went light on the sauce because i didn't want a soggy stromboli.Looks like you forgot most of the sauce ? Would eat if dipping sauce on the side
I think this is the first time I saw a food on a paper plate posted here and thought I would eat it.I usually make cheesesteak stromboli, but wanted to try a meatball stromboli.
Probably best to order the meatball sub with extra cheese and a side of marinara, then just pick out the meaballs and cheese. I mean, thats what i would do if i was on Keto, and didn't cook. That said, my meatballs wouldnt pass Keto, lol.
When I used to live in NYC, while on a keto diet, I would go into the pizza shops and just order the meatball and cheese part of a meatball sub. Usually they understood. But, one time I had to spend ten minutes explaining my order, the guy was so confused.