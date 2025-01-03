Food & Drink The world’s most popular sandwiches: where bread meets flavor and chaos ensues!

2hcdmw4b24t21.png


One thing’s for sure, the majority of people around the world don’t know a good sandwich. It’s like trying to find a needle in a haystack, but the haystack is filled with soggy bread and questionable fillings. Tuna, peanut butter and jelly, meatball sub, and the GOAT of all sandwiches, the lobster roll, are like the Avengers of the sandwich world—each one a hero in its own right, ready to save taste buds from the clutches of blandness. I will agree with one thing on the list, the banh mi is fantastic. It’s like a sandwich that went to Vietnam and came back with a PhD in flavor!
 
One thing’s for sure, the majority of people around the world don’t know a good sandwich. It’s like trying to find a needle in a haystack, but the haystack is filled with soggy bread and questionable fillings. Tuna, peanut butter and jelly, meatball sub, and the GOAT of all sandwiches, the lobster roll, are like the Avengers of the sandwich world—each one a hero in its own right, ready to save taste buds from the clutches of blandness. I will agree with one thing on the list, the banh mi is fantastic. It’s like a sandwich that went to Vietnam and came back with a PhD in flavor!
It's missing the signature British sandwich, the toast sandwich

An_image_of_a_toast_sandwich%2C_shot_from_the_side.jpg
 
Overall domination on the charts by USA.

USA USA USA
 
Half are disqualified for not being bread. Toast savagery is not bread and with that in mind it cant be a sandwich. If the parameters are that loose then a oreo is a sandwich too.
 
They are called sandwich cookies for a reason
 
Numbers 1,4,7,10,12, and 14 can all get it.
Especially number 10.
I really love sandwiches.

I think sandwiches are the pinnacle of Human culinary.

Last night I made a fine Middle Eastern style Kofta platter(lamb and herbs, tzatziki, hummus, tahini, red onion tomato salad, and Pita, for dinner. I loved every bight. Today I took the same leftover ingredients(reheated when necessary) and carefully measured them out and added to the pita to...
