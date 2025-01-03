One thing’s for sure, the majority of people around the world don’t know a good sandwich. It’s like trying to find a needle in a haystack, but the haystack is filled with soggy bread and questionable fillings. Tuna, peanut butter and jelly, meatball sub, and the GOAT of all sandwiches, the lobster roll, are like the Avengers of the sandwich world—each one a hero in its own right, ready to save taste buds from the clutches of blandness. I will agree with one thing on the list, the banh mi is fantastic. It’s like a sandwich that went to Vietnam and came back with a PhD in flavor!