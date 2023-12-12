Would you buy a chinese electric car?

F1980
apparently, they're very good and are starting to be exported out to the west and are much cheaper than Tesla cars
I found out recently that 9 out of 10 electric cars driven in China are made there. And all the scooters and motorcycles in Beijing are electric, making the city very quiet. They also have more electric cars driven on the road than every other country combined and this is only after a few years. It really cleaned up the smog in the city
Stark contrast to the hazy city during the olympics not that long ago where they had to have giant screens put up showing what the sunset looks like
