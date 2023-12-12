Would you buy a chinese electric car?

apparently, they're very good and are starting to be exported out to the west and are much cheaper than Tesla cars

I found out recently that 9 out of 10 electric cars driven in China are made there. And all the scooters and motorcycles in Beijing are electric, making the city very quiet. They also have more electric cars driven on the road than every other country combined and this is only after a few years. It really cleaned up the smog in the city

Stark contrast to the hazy city during the olympics not that long ago where they had to have giant screens put up showing what the sunset looks like

 
If I get a Chinese electric car I won't be allowed to post on Sherdog anymore because that would damage my social credit score, as I've liked a few memes criticizing China

{<Scared}
 
I trust in Chinese making good electronics much more than in Chinese making a good internal combustion engine.
 
No. Even if it gets favourable reviews from reputable sources and they drive fine now, who knows how these cars will drive years down the road and if the manufacturers will still be around.
 
I drive a German electric car. But I did see that the Chinese mini electric truck is good for farming and what not. If I ever own a farm, I'll think about getting one and name it Truckie Chan.
 
I think it depends on the price. The issue with Chinese electronics is that they have poor regulations and they export the cheap crap that they cannot sell domestically. The poor regulations also leads to a lot of cutting corners especially when it comes to batteries.

It would be nice to own something like Kei car though. Just for local driving and stuff with chores. If the Chinese can produce something affordable with that same quality then it might be worth the purchase.
 
