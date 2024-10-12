Would knees to the head of a grounded opponent be legal if you cover your kneecap with your hand?

Was watching Carla Esparza vs Tecia Pennington II earlier today, at one point Carla got Tecia in north-south for a while and this thought occurred to me. Is it technically a knee strike if there's no direct knee-on-head contact?



1) it's probably not going to hurt their head as much as a regular naked knee

2) it's probably gonna hurt your hand quite a bit as well

3) using one arm to cover your knee is going to make it way easier for your opponent to escape the position



So one could argue that because of these disadvantages, IF the technique still works, it's not unfair. It's not a mere cosmetic difference, it's actually a very different strike.



I could see the hand-covering-knee strike being used to finish a gassed oopponent on the ground late in a fight.



What say you, Sherdogpack?