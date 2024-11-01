When are they allowing knees to the head of a drowned opponent?

I've heard they were doing away with the rule where if a hand is on the mat you can't be kneed in the head, but is this actually coming into effect or is it just hearsay?



I think it's been far too long. It would stop incidents like Weidman/GEgard where Weidman tried to game the system. Also remember Gonzaga gaming the system years ago too.



If they could change the rule on 12-6 elbows and allow up kicks from the bottom, it would be a major improvement in the sport. And do away with stand ups as well.