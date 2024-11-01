When are they allowing knees to the head of a drowned opponent?

W

wrestlefan

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 4, 2013
Messages
1,944
Reaction score
1,294
I've heard they were doing away with the rule where if a hand is on the mat you can't be kneed in the head, but is this actually coming into effect or is it just hearsay?

I think it's been far too long. It would stop incidents like Weidman/GEgard where Weidman tried to game the system. Also remember Gonzaga gaming the system years ago too.

If they could change the rule on 12-6 elbows and allow up kicks from the bottom, it would be a major improvement in the sport. And do away with stand ups as well.
 
Time to punish the rule bending fighters that want to game the system. Can't wait for one to reach down instinctively and get blasted.
 
wrestlefan said:
I've heard they were doing away with the rule where if a hand is on the mat you can't be kneed in the head, but is this actually coming into effect or is it just hearsay?

I think it's been far too long. It would stop incidents like Weidman/GEgard where Weidman tried to game the system. Also remember Gonzaga gaming the system years ago too.

If they could change the rule on 12-6 elbows and allow up kicks from the bottom, it would be a major improvement in the sport. And do away with stand ups as well.
Click to expand...
New rules in effect on Saturdays card.
 
Now time to get rid of the one knee on the ground don't knee me pls rule.
And the I'm glad you can't upkick me to defend yourself so I'm going to smash your skull in with elbows rule.
 
EndlessCritic said:
Tomorrow. A hand on the ground is not a grounded opponent. A knee on the ground is grounded.
Click to expand...
Waiting for another Josh Koscheck to come along...they'll get skin grafts from their knees attached to the bottoms of their feet so  technically part of their knee is always touching the ground.
 
They should bring back eye gouging and biting while they are at it.

It's dawg eat dawg.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ArtardFiesta
Knees to a down opponent, will it ever happen?
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
2K
jeff7b9
jeff7b9
Sticko
Would knees to the head of a grounded opponent be legal if you cover your kneecap with your hand?
2 3
Replies
58
Views
1K
humperdoo
humperdoo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,231
Messages
56,437,244
Members
175,220
Latest member
raysins

Share this page

Back
Top