Without social media, this probably wouldn't seem so bad. The problem is two fold. Sure, it's not the greatest group, but without all of us online everyday and yacking about how terrible/amazing everyone is, and trying to bring the "bad" side down, while holding the "good" side up to saintly prominence, it wouldn't really register, and we'd all treat this shit like we did in the past, with hardcore political nerds weighing in, and nobody else.



Just think about what you would be doing with all this shit, without social media. Not paying too much attention to it, would be my guess. It's why when Trump is gone, none of this shit is gonna cool down. The next Rep will be a Nazi, and the next Dem will be a commie. Forever and ever, until you finally elect some dumb fuck who fucks it all up.



They didn't start this. We did. They're just reacting.