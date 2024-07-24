Elections Worst Candidates For POTUS/VP ever?

Ezekiel 25:17

Ezekiel 25:17

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2016
Messages
7,356
Reaction score
7,531
Could it be?

Biden is already one of the worst presidents in history imo, now we have 3 others in the mix who seem equally as retarded. Trump, Harris and Vance all make me scratch my head and ask the question, is this really the best of the best? This sad bunch of meme worthy misfits who seem better suited for a reality show?

4qdrts.jpg


74439857007-286865-1536-rgb.jpg


Im just dying to find out who gets the distinct honor to round off this bumbling band of bumpkins from the dem side.

Can anyone think of a worse group of asshats in history who were running to lead the free world?
 
God I hate election season, and this seems like it’s gonna be the worst. Apparently nobody gets what the want in a good compromise and this seems like the best shit sandwich served by Gordon Ramsey ever
 
Without social media, this probably wouldn't seem so bad. The problem is two fold. Sure, it's not the greatest group, but without all of us online everyday and yacking about how terrible/amazing everyone is, and trying to bring the "bad" side down, while holding the "good" side up to saintly prominence, it wouldn't really register, and we'd all treat this shit like we did in the past, with hardcore political nerds weighing in, and nobody else.

Just think about what you would be doing with all this shit, without social media. Not paying too much attention to it, would be my guess. It's why when Trump is gone, none of this shit is gonna cool down. The next Rep will be a Nazi, and the next Dem will be a commie. Forever and ever, until you finally elect some dumb fuck who fucks it all up.

They didn't start this. We did. They're just reacting.
 
Fucking lol. Worst presidents in history? I think 150 historians had Biden about #16 all time. Trump? Dead last.

Anyway, I’d say he combo of David Duke/Floyd Parker was pretty bad.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fox by the Sea
  • Poll
Elections Trump picks JD Vance for VP
34 35 36
Replies
703
Views
14K
koquerelle
koquerelle
LeonardoBjj
Elections Organized crime attacks on local candidates raise fears Mexico may face its bloodiest elections ever
Replies
1
Views
231
koquerelle
koquerelle

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,392
Messages
55,906,777
Members
174,981
Latest member
riskyassassin

Share this page

Back
Top