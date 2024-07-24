Ezekiel 25:17
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- May 15, 2016
- Messages
- 7,356
- Reaction score
- 7,531
Could it be?
Biden is already one of the worst presidents in history imo, now we have 3 others in the mix who seem equally as retarded. Trump, Harris and Vance all make me scratch my head and ask the question, is this really the best of the best? This sad bunch of meme worthy misfits who seem better suited for a reality show?
Im just dying to find out who gets the distinct honor to round off this bumbling band of bumpkins from the dem side.
Can anyone think of a worse group of asshats in history who were running to lead the free world?
