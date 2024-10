More recently, NBC’s September poll found Republicans with a 1-point advantage on party identification, and yet Harris led Trump by 5 points. Her lead rested on an advantage among independent voters and that she was winning more than 20% support among Republicans who don’t consider themselves part of Trump’s “Make America Great Again’’ movement, a group that ultimately could shift back to Trump

The development gives former President Donald Trump an important structural advantage in the November election. But other factors could prove more important to the outcome. Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris still leads narrowly in many polls, in some cases because she does well with independent voters.Bill McInturff, a GOP pollster who works on NBC News surveys, first noticed in May that more voters were calling themselves Republicans. “Wow, the biggest deal in polling is when lines cross, and for the first time in decades, Republicans now have the national edge on party ID,’’ he wrote. He called the development “the underrecognized game-changer for 2024'..."The last time that presidential Election Day exit polls found Republicans on a level playing field with Democrats in party identification was in 2004, when the two were tied. That was also the only year in about three decades that Republicans won the national popular vote.“It’s definitely unusual,’’ Jeffrey Jones, senior editor of Gallup polling, said of the GOP advantage. Gallup says that party affiliation is one of several foundational factors favoring the GOP this year, along with its finding that Republicans are trusted more to handle the economy and immigration, which voters see as the nation’s most challenging problems.Not all polls find the same tilt toward the GOP, and a lead in party affiliation isn’t a guarantee of success. In the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans turned out more voters than Democrats did in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan, according to the AP VoteCast survey of the electorate. But independent voters favored Democrats so heavily that the party won the governor’s races in all three states, as well as Senate races in Pennsylvania and Arizona. Democrats also benefited from an erosion of support among Republican voters for many GOP candidates who aligned themselves closely with Trump....“It’s a loose indicator that you have a number of people who are disappointed in the Democratic Party’s performance,’’ Ruffini said. “It should be a good indicator for Trump. But as we saw in 2022, it doesn’t mean the candidates who are running are going to maximize their advantage’’...L2, a nonpartisan company that collects and updates the voter lists from each state, says that more than 38% of U.S. voters are Democrats and 32% are Republicans, based on state records and its modeled calculation of voter preferences in states that don’t register voters by party.