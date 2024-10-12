Madmick
More Americans identify as Republican than Democrat for first time in 30 years, polling shows
Relationship to electoral history as a line graph:
As we've seen in recent decades, especially recent years, as some of those articles highlight, the new truly vital American battleground is over American independents, who are the fastest growing group with more relaxed polling of self-identification. But those numbers don't reflect some overwhelming drop. We're still talking about over 80% of the respondents identifying with one of the two major parties, not the swollen 40% figures of "unaffiliated" voters we've seen in some surveys in recent years.
Carville looms.
A bit more about this relationship to election history from the WSJ:Kayla Harris said:As the countdown to Election Day ticks away, voter registration deadlines are starting to hit. A closer look at polling shows that, at the moment, more Americans identify as Republicans than Democrats.
It’s the first time in three decades the GOP has held such a lead.
NBC, Gallup and Pew polling all show the GOP advantage to varying degrees. An NBC pollster first noticed the shift in May and called it an “underrecognized game changer for 2024.”
NBC polls currently have Republicans leading by 2 points, with 42% of those polled identifying as Republicans and 40% identifying as Democrats. In 2020, Democrats led by six points.
This trend is also noticeable in swing states. For example, Pennsylvania has been losing registered Democrats for the past four years.
Since 2020, Democrats have lost 300,000 registered voters in Pennsylvania, while Republicans gained 50,000 registrations. In 2020, Biden won the state by about 80,000 votes.
As some Republicans start to feel these numbers mean momentum is rolling in their favor, Dr. Todd Belt, a professor and director of political management at George Washington University, urges skepticism.
“I think it’s really easy to overstate these numbers because one of the things we know is that the campaigns are going after a lot of independents and a lot are trying to get out their own voters … and so this is the field on which the game is played; this isn’t the game itself,” said Belt.
It’s also hard to gauge how much voter registration translates into actual votes for a party’s candidate since even permanent party switchers don’t always bother to switch their party registration.
Rare GOP advantage takes pressure off Trump to win over independent voters
And the Gallup itself (one of the major polling bodies mentioned in the articles above):The development gives former President Donald Trump an important structural advantage in the November election. But other factors could prove more important to the outcome. Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris still leads narrowly in many polls, in some cases because she does well with independent voters.
Bill McInturff, a GOP pollster who works on NBC News surveys, first noticed in May that more voters were calling themselves Republicans. “Wow, the biggest deal in polling is when lines cross, and for the first time in decades, Republicans now have the national edge on party ID,’’ he wrote. He called the development “the underrecognized game-changer for 2024'..."
The last time that presidential Election Day exit polls found Republicans on a level playing field with Democrats in party identification was in 2004, when the two were tied. That was also the only year in about three decades that Republicans won the national popular vote.
“It’s definitely unusual,’’ Jeffrey Jones, senior editor of Gallup polling, said of the GOP advantage. Gallup says that party affiliation is one of several foundational factors favoring the GOP this year, along with its finding that Republicans are trusted more to handle the economy and immigration, which voters see as the nation’s most challenging problems.
Not all polls find the same tilt toward the GOP, and a lead in party affiliation isn’t a guarantee of success. In the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans turned out more voters than Democrats did in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan, according to the AP VoteCast survey of the electorate. But independent voters favored Democrats so heavily that the party won the governor’s races in all three states, as well as Senate races in Pennsylvania and Arizona. Democrats also benefited from an erosion of support among Republican voters for many GOP candidates who aligned themselves closely with Trump....
More recently, NBC’s September poll found Republicans with a 1-point advantage on party identification, and yet Harris led Trump by 5 points. Her lead rested on an advantage among independent voters and that she was winning more than 20% support among Republicans who don’t consider themselves part of Trump’s “Make America Great Again’’ movement, a group that ultimately could shift back to Trump
“It’s a loose indicator that you have a number of people who are disappointed in the Democratic Party’s performance,’’ Ruffini said. “It should be a good indicator for Trump. But as we saw in 2022, it doesn’t mean the candidates who are running are going to maximize their advantage’’...
L2, a nonpartisan company that collects and updates the voter lists from each state, says that more than 38% of U.S. voters are Democrats and 32% are Republicans, based on state records and its modeled calculation of voter preferences in states that don’t register voters by party.
2024 Election Environment Favorable to GOP
On the major issues-- perhaps explaining the shift:WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Nearly all Gallup measures that have shown some relationship to past presidential election outcomes or that speak to current perceptions of the two major parties favor the Republican Party over the Democratic Party. Chief among these are Republican advantages in U.S. adults’ party identification and leanings, the belief that the GOP rather than the Democratic Party is better able to handle the most important problem facing the country, Americans’ dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, and negative evaluations of the economy with a Democratic administration in office...
In years when the advantage was narrower -- 2004 and 2016, for example -- Republicans won in the electoral college if not also the popular vote.
Party Performance on IssuesThree separate measures of party performance on issues favor the Republican Party by at least a modest margin.
By 46% to 41%, Americans say the Republican Party is better able than the Democratic Party to address what they think is the most important problem facing the country. The top issues Americans currently name as the most important are ones that tend to favor the GOP, including the economy (24%), immigration (22%), the government (17%) and inflation (15%).
