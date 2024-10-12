Kayla Harris said:

As the countdown to Election Day ticks away, voter registration deadlines are starting to hit. A closer look at polling shows that, at the moment, more Americans identify as Republicans than Democrats.



It’s the first time in three decades the GOP has held such a lead.



NBC, Gallup and Pew polling all show the GOP advantage to varying degrees. An NBC pollster first noticed the shift in May and called it an “underrecognized game changer for 2024.”



NBC polls currently have Republicans leading by 2 points, with 42% of those polled identifying as Republicans and 40% identifying as Democrats. In 2020, Democrats led by six points.



This trend is also noticeable in swing states. For example, Pennsylvania has been losing registered Democrats for the past four years.



Since 2020, Democrats have lost 300,000 registered voters in Pennsylvania, while Republicans gained 50,000 registrations. In 2020, Biden won the state by about 80,000 votes.



As some Republicans start to feel these numbers mean momentum is rolling in their favor, Dr. Todd Belt, a professor and director of political management at George Washington University, urges skepticism.



“I think it’s really easy to overstate these numbers because one of the things we know is that the campaigns are going after a lot of independents and a lot are trying to get out their own voters … and so this is the field on which the game is played; this isn’t the game itself,” said Belt.



It’s also hard to gauge how much voter registration translates into actual votes for a party’s candidate since even permanent party switchers don’t always bother to switch their party registration.