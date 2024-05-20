- 72 year old lady wins around $1.28 million, with a multiplier that makes it double; at the slot machines in an Atlantic City Casino

- Machine said she won. and the blue light came on.

- After she called for Casino employees to come, they machine then popped up a message saying she didn't win.

- Casino refuses to pay, claiming machine malfunctioned

- Casino also told her to leave the Casino after she told them she won.



- Casino claims they are not responsible because a 3rd party owns the machines, so they have nothing to do with payment.





--



What a load of RIPoff bullshit from the Casino. Yeah I know what you are all saying that Casinos by nature rip you off, but this is a different kind of rip off.



Some of the commenters rightly recognize that the Casino keeps the money from machines that allegedly malfunction. YouTube lawyer rightly points out the Casino never approaches players and tells them the machine malfunctioned and gives them their money back.



People should start a social media viral movement to shame the casino and boycott it until they pay the lady her winnings.