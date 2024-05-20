Crime Woman wins over $2 million at Casino. Casino refuses to pay claiming machine malfunctioned.

- 72 year old lady wins around $1.28 million, with a multiplier that makes it double; at the slot machines in an Atlantic City Casino
- Machine said she won. and the blue light came on.
- After she called for Casino employees to come, they machine then popped up a message saying she didn't win.
- Casino refuses to pay, claiming machine malfunctioned
- Casino also told her to leave the Casino after she told them she won.

- Casino claims they are not responsible because a 3rd party owns the machines, so they have nothing to do with payment.


--

What a load of RIPoff bullshit from the Casino. Yeah I know what you are all saying that Casinos by nature rip you off, but this is a different kind of rip off.

Some of the commenters rightly recognize that the Casino keeps the money from machines that allegedly malfunction. YouTube lawyer rightly points out the Casino never approaches players and tells them the machine malfunctioned and gives them their money back.

People should start a social media viral movement to shame the casino and boycott it until they pay the lady her winnings.
 
Oh they pulled the classic, "We're not responsible! Those machines are 3rd party"
I remember when Arcade owners would say that bullshit all the time in the 90's.
Some of those racing games back then would gobble a dollar or 2 dollars worth of quarters and give you nothing in return.
 
The machines malfunctioned in what way? They awarded 100 winners on the same day?

Someone winning a jackpot isn't a malfunction WTF
 
This wouldn't be the first time, I am sure of it.

I think the lawsuit was a good idea, hopefully the lady will be paid.
 
Oof, apparently that is actually a thing with old machines that malfunction and stop on the jackpot for a second but doesn't stay there. Apparently the same thing has happened before, and some lady at a Casino in Louisiana sued the gaming company and eventually got paid years later.



Every slot machine result is entirely dependent on the Randomly Generated Numbers mechanism which ensures that each result is not dependent on the previous ones. Sometimes, a player may pull on the handle, and as the machine is in the process of Randomly Generating numbers, fails to complete the random selection process; hence, reverting to tilt mode.

Mostly for engineering purposes, some slot machines are set to stop briefly in the ‘jackpot position’. As the reels momentarily stop at the jackpot position before proceeding into a slow spin, it can cause some players to believe that they’ve won.

It is because of this that most players are denied jackpot payment after the slot machine they were using malfunctions or tilts.

To clear this misunderstanding, slot machine manufacturers are now changing the stop location to other than the jackpot alignment.
 
Even if so, not her problem.
She won.
The Casino and their partner is responsible for the machine. I mean if I was in charge of a machine that could "pay out" millions of dollars I would make damn sure it worked correctly.

but sadly the casino has tons of money and will probably keep this going so she ends up with nothing.
 
Hate to be THAT guy but 1.28 is not OVER 2 million, it's UNDER 2 million.

Anyway, of course she's 72, why is it always people who have one foot in the grave who end up winning? Every time I'm in a rush trying to make a quick stop at a gas station or convenience store I end up waiting behind some old fart checking his lottery tickets for 5 minutes. I'm always thinking "so what if you win old man, you can't fuck anymore so blowing it on hookers is pointless, and if you're splurging on that many lottery tickets you probably have more money than you need just to live, and you're probably checking out within a few years anyway"
 
