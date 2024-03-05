KnockoutsGalore
'Fighting back': Woman kills convicted sex offender who tried to rape her, police say
Officials said Nicholas Tranchant − a convicted sex offender − entered the business attempted to rape the woman. But she fought back.
www.usatoday.com
He brought a "sharp object" into a laundromat in broad daylight, 3 months after being released from prison for aggravated r*pe.
Sometimes stories really do have a happy ending.