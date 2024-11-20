Seattle woman murders father with ice axe after feeling 'overwhelmed' by Trump's victory - Times of India US News: A woman in Seattle is facing murder charges after allegedly killing her father on the night of the Presidential election.

Woman attacked dad with ice ax, said she 'felt better' after he 'went limp': Cops A Seattle woman is accused of murdering her father during an argument over their house lights after allegedly becoming "overwhelmed" with emotions about the 2024 election, police say.

His only crime was failing to teach her coping skills when things didn't go her way.A Seattle woman murdered her father with an ice axe because she was "overwhelmed by the election results." An argument over keeping lights on caused her to beat her father with an axe as well as strangle and bite him. She also broke windows throughout the house as an "act of liberation" stating the attack on her father was to "change people's views on attachment to their parents." Shes also married to a trans dude which technically makes her a lesbian but the chick is really a dude. Chaotic and sad story.