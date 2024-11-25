Father of Missing Hawaii Woman Found Dead in Los Angeles 2 Weeks After His Daughter's Disappearance

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 34,851
- Reaction score
- 47,018
Never paid attention until now, the story just got stranger.
Ryan Kobayashi, 58, has died after traveling to L.A. amid the ongoing search for his missing daughter Hannah, 30
ABC 7
Ryan Kobayashi
The father of missing Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi has died, two weeks after his daughter's disappearance.
On Sunday, Nov. 24, Ryan Kobayashi was found dead in a parking lot, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. He was 58.
No information on the cause of death was provided.
Per KTLA, NBC Los Angeles and ABC News, Mr. Kobayashi's body was found in a parking structure near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) around 4 a.m. local time on Sunday morning, with the outlets citing the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).
The LAPD and Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office didn't immediately respond when contacted by PEOPLE.
Courtesy of Larie Pidgeon
Hannah Kobayashi
Related: Missing Woman Seen on Video with Stranger After She Didn’t Get on Connecting Flight, Family Says
A GoFundMe organized on behalf of Li Jaena, the fiancée of Ryan Kobayashi, paid tribute.
"We are raising funds to support the Kobayashi family and provide assistance to Li during this unimaginable time," a description on the page, set up by Emi Ko, read.
"Ryan Kobayashi flew to Los Angeles immediately after learning of Hannah’s disappearance. Tragically, Ryan is no longer with us, leaving us all heartbroken and at a loss for words," the post added.
"If you would like to directly support Li, this GoFundMe will help her navigate through this devastating time," the message read. "Ryan was my uncle—a truly remarkable person who lit up every room with his positivity and kind heart."
"He has been living his absolute worst nightmare, since Hannah’s disappearance, and now, with his passing, our family is grappling with unimaginable grief," the message added.
LAPD
Hannah Kobayashi
Hannah's aunt, Larie Pidgeon, previously told PEOPLE that the 30-year-old had left Maui on Friday, Nov. 8, and was supposed to make the connecting flight to N.Y.C. at LAX, but missed it because of her tight layover.
Pidgeon said Hannah had contacted another aunt, Geordan Montalvo, and told her she missed her flight and was trying to rebook.
The missing woman was said to have gone to a bookstore around noon on Saturday, Nov. 9, and that evening she went back to LAX, telling Montalvo that trying to get on another flight was a "nightmare," but that she was still trying to get there.
The family said they have confirmed sightings of Hannah at LAX the following day, but started to receive concerning messages from her on Monday, Nov. 11.
"I think someone’s trying to steal my identity. I’m really scared," Hannah texted at the time, among other worrying messages. Hannah's last pinned location was at LAX around 4 p.m. local time on Nov. 11, Pidgeon told PEOPLE. That day, the family got a confirmed sighting of Hannah and an unidentified person getting on the train, but she hasn't been seen since reportedly exiting at Pico Station.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Ryan Kobayashi was among the family members who traveled to L.A. amid the search for his missing daughter.
While speaking to a crowd at a rally near Crypto.com Arena, close to where Hannah was last seen, Pidgeon urged people on Thursday, Nov. 21: “Please, please do not stop saying her name, Hannah Kobayashi,” per KTLA.
Ryan said during the rally, “She’s a beautiful girl inside and outside. Just reach out, if you can at all.”
Father of Missing Hawaii Woman Found Dead in Los Angeles 2 Weeks After His Daughter's Disappearance
Ryan Kobayashi, 58, has died after traveling to L.A. amid the ongoing search for his missing daughter Hannah, 30
ca.yahoo.com
Family searches for Hannah Kobayashi, who disappeared after missing connecting flight at LAX
Hannah Kobayashi, 31, is missing after she missed a connecting flight from Hawaii to New York at Los Angeles International Airport.
www.usatoday.com
Woman Missing After Not Getting on Her Connecting Flight: ‘This Is So Unlike Hannah’
A woman from Hawaii is missing after she did not get on her flight to New York City last week, according to family members.
people.com
Ryan Kobayashi, 58, has died after traveling to L.A. amid the ongoing search for his missing daughter Hannah, 30
ABC 7
Ryan Kobayashi
The father of missing Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi has died, two weeks after his daughter's disappearance.
On Sunday, Nov. 24, Ryan Kobayashi was found dead in a parking lot, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. He was 58.
No information on the cause of death was provided.
Per KTLA, NBC Los Angeles and ABC News, Mr. Kobayashi's body was found in a parking structure near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) around 4 a.m. local time on Sunday morning, with the outlets citing the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).
The LAPD and Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office didn't immediately respond when contacted by PEOPLE.
Courtesy of Larie Pidgeon
Hannah Kobayashi
Related: Missing Woman Seen on Video with Stranger After She Didn’t Get on Connecting Flight, Family Says
A GoFundMe organized on behalf of Li Jaena, the fiancée of Ryan Kobayashi, paid tribute.
"We are raising funds to support the Kobayashi family and provide assistance to Li during this unimaginable time," a description on the page, set up by Emi Ko, read.
"Ryan Kobayashi flew to Los Angeles immediately after learning of Hannah’s disappearance. Tragically, Ryan is no longer with us, leaving us all heartbroken and at a loss for words," the post added.
"If you would like to directly support Li, this GoFundMe will help her navigate through this devastating time," the message read. "Ryan was my uncle—a truly remarkable person who lit up every room with his positivity and kind heart."
"He has been living his absolute worst nightmare, since Hannah’s disappearance, and now, with his passing, our family is grappling with unimaginable grief," the message added.
LAPD
Hannah Kobayashi
Hannah's aunt, Larie Pidgeon, previously told PEOPLE that the 30-year-old had left Maui on Friday, Nov. 8, and was supposed to make the connecting flight to N.Y.C. at LAX, but missed it because of her tight layover.
Pidgeon said Hannah had contacted another aunt, Geordan Montalvo, and told her she missed her flight and was trying to rebook.
The missing woman was said to have gone to a bookstore around noon on Saturday, Nov. 9, and that evening she went back to LAX, telling Montalvo that trying to get on another flight was a "nightmare," but that she was still trying to get there.
The family said they have confirmed sightings of Hannah at LAX the following day, but started to receive concerning messages from her on Monday, Nov. 11.
"I think someone’s trying to steal my identity. I’m really scared," Hannah texted at the time, among other worrying messages. Hannah's last pinned location was at LAX around 4 p.m. local time on Nov. 11, Pidgeon told PEOPLE. That day, the family got a confirmed sighting of Hannah and an unidentified person getting on the train, but she hasn't been seen since reportedly exiting at Pico Station.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Ryan Kobayashi was among the family members who traveled to L.A. amid the search for his missing daughter.
While speaking to a crowd at a rally near Crypto.com Arena, close to where Hannah was last seen, Pidgeon urged people on Thursday, Nov. 21: “Please, please do not stop saying her name, Hannah Kobayashi,” per KTLA.
Ryan said during the rally, “She’s a beautiful girl inside and outside. Just reach out, if you can at all.”