Waymo traps AI tech entrepreneur inside. Turns circles at airport in display of dominance

LinkedIn

"I got a flight to catch. Why is this thing going in a circle? I'm getting dizzy," Johns said. "It's circling around a parking lot. I got my seat belt on. I can't get out of the car. Has this been hacked? What's going on? I feel like I'm in the movies. Is somebody playing a joke on me?"

Johns, who also works on AI initiatives

"You'd think by now Waymo would email, text or call for a follow-up," he wrote. "Nope, customer service is automated and ran by AI."