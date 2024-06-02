With Arlovski probably retiring this month, Stipe is gonna be holding 0 fights over currently active UFC fighters

Stipe Miocic hasn't won a fight since August 2020 which was 4 years ago and his last fight which saw him losing the title was 3 years ago since March 2021, and looking at Stipe's MMA Record of his wins and losses, all the guys he fought are not in the UFC and also he holds 0 wins over currently active UFC fighters except Arlovski who's maybe retiring this month and who's actually past his prime and not ranked and just being a Gatekeeper/stepping stone for rising contenders, and he's just winning and losing fights like Jim Miller, Clay Guida...etc of these type of fighters.



Even the guys that beat Stipe in Struve, JDS, DC and FN are also not in the UFC anymore.



And yet he's still ranked one of the top 10 HW's in the UFC and was also top 5 (but later Volkov surpassed him in the rankings), then it's like either Brock Lesnar or Cain Velasquez should've stayed in the top 15 rankings as well.



Stipe should retire but the fool is going full Tony Ferguson and wants to fight Jon which is a huge risk as he's putting a lot on the line, his fanbase, his dignity/image in the sport...etc which if he losses, I can't imagine the number of fans who are gonna turn their backs on him, because when Stipe losses to Jon which most likely he will, he should not act like as if his fans didn't warn him before the Jon fight and will feel apologetic to his fans, so why Stipe has to fight Jon? what else he needs to prove or accomplish? if he has to retire then that's his time to retire.



Don't get me wrong, I would love to see the miracle of Stipe winning and prove many people wrong including me and Jon losses to the guy that had the least chance of beating him, cause yes, Stipe has the lowest chance at beating Jon among all the current ranked HW fighters, I can even bet that Gane in a rematch would put on a much better performance against Jon than Stipe if he'd be fighting Jon.



Edit: and about Arlovski retiring this year, this interview was in 2019, we're in 2024 now



