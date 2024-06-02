With Arlovski probably retiring this month, Stipe is gonna be holding 0 fights over currently active UFC fighters

Username Required LMAO

Username Required LMAO

White Belt
@White
Joined
Apr 23, 2024
Messages
61
Reaction score
31
Stipe Miocic hasn't won a fight since August 2020 which was 4 years ago and his last fight which saw him losing the title was 3 years ago since March 2021, and looking at Stipe's MMA Record of his wins and losses, all the guys he fought are not in the UFC and also he holds 0 wins over currently active UFC fighters except Arlovski who's maybe retiring this month and who's actually past his prime and not ranked and just being a Gatekeeper/stepping stone for rising contenders, and he's just winning and losing fights like Jim Miller, Clay Guida...etc of these type of fighters.

Even the guys that beat Stipe in Struve, JDS, DC and FN are also not in the UFC anymore.

And yet he's still ranked one of the top 10 HW's in the UFC and was also top 5 (but later Volkov surpassed him in the rankings), then it's like either Brock Lesnar or Cain Velasquez should've stayed in the top 15 rankings as well.

Stipe should retire but the fool is going full Tony Ferguson and wants to fight Jon which is a huge risk as he's putting a lot on the line, his fanbase, his dignity/image in the sport...etc which if he losses, I can't imagine the number of fans who are gonna turn their backs on him, because when Stipe losses to Jon which most likely he will, he should not act like as if his fans didn't warn him before the Jon fight and will feel apologetic to his fans, so why Stipe has to fight Jon? what else he needs to prove or accomplish? if he has to retire then that's his time to retire.

Don't get me wrong, I would love to see the miracle of Stipe winning and prove many people wrong including me and Jon losses to the guy that had the least chance of beating him, cause yes, Stipe has the lowest chance at beating Jon among all the current ranked HW fighters, I can even bet that Gane in a rematch would put on a much better performance against Jon than Stipe if he'd be fighting Jon.

Edit: and about Arlovski retiring this year, this interview was in 2019, we're in 2024 now

 
Last edited:
Sucks how they fed a hungry up and comer to Frankie Edger for his last fight, and Jones get's to avoid fighting the true heavyweight to fight a guy that's in the winter of his career.
 
Gabe said:
Is Arlovski actually gonna retire? He’s been pretty active and showing up for checks for the last 6-7 years.
Click to expand...
Arlovski hinted that he will retire in the next 5 years in 2019, and also he's on a 3 fight losing streak even tho he was on a 4 fight winning streak from 2021-2022 but fighters have limits, my friend, when he's fighting on the Conor vs Chandler fight which is a big event, that will mark his 42nd fight in the UFC and his 60th Pro MMA fight in his career, I'm glad the UFC moved Arlovski's fight from 15th June to UFC 303 on the big card cause it is a better way to go out.

 
Who said Arlovski was going to retire? I wouldn't hold much weight for comments of a fighter from five years ago, especially one with so many hairstyles over the years.
 
Arlovski never said he was retiring. A video from 2019 where he "hinted"(joked) at retirement in 5 years is not him saying hes retiring this month. He aint retiring any time soon. Stupid kid with an april account mocking the username function. Troll. Cant wait till the Jones v Stipe fight gets here just to shut all you "Stipe is old/sucks" losers the hell up when Stipe wins.
 
JayPettryMMA said:
Who said Arlovski was going to retire? I wouldn't hold much weight for comments of a fighter from five years ago, especially one with so many hairstyles over the years.
Click to expand...
He’s fought like 20 times since then lol
 
J'Ghasta said:
Arlovski never said he was retiring. A video from 2019 where he "hinted"(joked) at retirement in 5 years is not him saying hes retiring this month. He aint retiring any time soon. Stupid kid with an april account mocking the username function. Troll. Cant wait till the Jones v Stipe fight gets here just to shut all you "Stipe is old/sucks" losers the hell up when Stipe wins.
Click to expand...
First of all J'Ghasta you ugly little gimp nobody, that's my pfp so mind your own business, also there's no edit username on this forum and does it matter which date I made my account? you said "cAnT wAiT tIlL tHe jOneS V sTiPe fIgHt gEtS hErE jUsT tO sHuT aLl yOu sTiPe iS oLd/sUcKs lOsErS tHe hElL uP wHeN sTiPe wInS"

well that if the fight happens cause the fans, media and even the UFC business will pressure themselves also into pushing whoever the real No. 1 contender to fight Jon cause we all know and even the UFC itself and you know that Stipe vs Jon is a fight that doesn't make sense anyways, let alone Stipe beating Jon cause it won't happen, Jon is better than Stipe in every aspect of the game along with that Stipe is not in his prime.
 
Oh I can see this account isn't going to last long.
 
Stipe was champ in his last fight and besides Ngannou was the only champ before him. Stipe's inactivity is annoying, but HW is a cursed division and we just have to accept it.
 
JayPettryMMA said:
Oh I can see this account isn't going to last long.
Click to expand...
Stipe should not fight Jon Jones anyways, give Jon the winner of Aspinall vs Blaydes, WTF is this "Stipe vs Jon" fight? then that's like Sean O'Malley should fight Domincik Cruz or Jose Aldo should fight Topuria, that fight is ridiculous and should not happen, Stipe vs Jon was a fight that was talked about since 2017, Stipe rn is 42 Years old and they almost fought November 2023 but Jon pulled out, like we should all move on, abandon ship, Jon vs the No. 1 HW contender is what should happen.

Edit: and also why you care about my account lasting long or no? why from all the things you could've said, you just chose to say obnoxious shit? why can't this forum have more respectful people? I just can't THIS...THIS...this forum, if you don't have any good things to say then shut your pie hole, just shut it and leave me alone.
 
Last edited:
Tweak896 said:
Stipe was champ in his last fight and besides Ngannou was the only champ before him. Stipe's inactivity is annoying, but HW is a cursed division and we just have to accept it.
Click to expand...
Cursed division because of Stipe and Jon who both are holding up the division, that's why, Jon vs the No. 1 HW contender is what should happen, forget Stipe, let Stipe retire.
 
Who has Jones fought that's still in the UFC?

Gane, Reyes, Smith, OSP

Only 1 is HW and the other 3 have been mid tier for years now. He didn't look great vs any of them and clearly lost to Reyes lol

Aspinal is clearly the most legit and dangerous HW

Stipe v Jones is for 3rd best
 
Username Required LMAO said:
Cursed division because of Stipe and Jon who both are holding up the divsiion, that's why, Jon vs the No. 1 HW contender is what should happen, forget Stipe, let Stipe retire.
Click to expand...
It was cursed with Brock getting his sickness. Cain and his injuries. DC stuck in rematch hell with Stipe. Ngannou injury+negotiations. Hell it was cursed with Randy Couture having negotiation gridlock.
 
Tweak896 said:
It was cursed with Brock getting his sickness. Cain and his injuries. DC stuck in rematch hell with Stipe. Ngannou injury+negotiations. Hell it was cursed with Randy Couture having negotiation gridlock.
Click to expand...
And also because Dana knows how to make the division exciting but he chooses not to, he refuses to pay his fighters more or give them more respect, he also knows the fights that should happen at HW which is what's best for business but he chooses not to.
 
BowserJr said:
Who has Jones fought that's still in the UFC?

Gane, Reyes, Smith, OSP

Only 1 is HW and the other 3 have been mid tier for years now. He didn't look great vs any of them and clearly lost to Reyes lol

Aspinal is clearly the most legit and dangerous HW

Stipe v Jones is for 3rd best
Click to expand...
So you admit that Jon is ducking Aspinall, you are now a Gigachad MMA Fan, cause I mean, reason why fans wanted to see Jon fight any No. 1 HW contender cause if Jon did what he did to Gane, let's see if he can do it again, to show to people that the win against Gane wasn't lucky and also to know just how good he is, so the better legacy fight is not Stipe, it is the No. 1 HW contender to know just how great he is.

Edit: So the Stipe fight is not a legacy fight, it's a money fight, it's only a legacy fight for Stipe but for Jon atp, he just wants money and I doubt it'll gain him any money cause the fans interest for this fight has gone since Jon pulled out last year in November and cause also Stipe isn't in his prime anyways and cause that fight was talked about since 2017, Jon refused to fight him back then but now is interested in him after he just became in his 40's and has no belt.
 
Yeah that'll happen when you don't fight for over 3 years and go winless in over 4
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Username Required LMAO
Stipe Miocic is becoming what he once hated!
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
TimeToTrain
TimeToTrain

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,506
Messages
55,634,188
Members
174,864
Latest member
Cauã masagão

Share this page

Back
Top