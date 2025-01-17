Will you consider Islam the LW goat if he wins (4th title defense)

Hard to say. 4 title defenses is more than any other LW has managed, but it's easy to make the argument that at least 3, if not all of Islam's title defenses have not been against the #1 contender.



Harder to say Volk didn't deserve the opportunity in the first fight, after an ATG featherweight run and he was the P4P top dog. But he was from the division below.



2nd Volk fight was absolutely not the top contender. Came in off the couch on a week's notice and straight off of a surgery. Also still from the division below.



Poirier was gifted a title fight as a sort of lifetime achievement award for a fantastic career. Was coming off of a single win against a barely top 15 guy after being KOed by Gaethje.



Now Moicano, again, unfortunately for Islam, is a short notice replacement but is ranked 10th I think. Also having beaten BSD and Jalin Turner before that. As much as I love Moicano, nobody could argue he's the top contender.