Will you consider Islam the LW goat if he wins (4th title defense)

defeats Charles
defeats Volk x2
defeats Poirier

and now... Moicano

is this as good as khabib's run of iaquinta, dustin, justin, and conor ? better?
 
Hard to say. 4 title defenses is more than any other LW has managed, but it's easy to make the argument that at least 3, if not all of Islam's title defenses have not been against the #1 contender.

Harder to say Volk didn't deserve the opportunity in the first fight, after an ATG featherweight run and he was the P4P top dog. But he was from the division below.

2nd Volk fight was absolutely not the top contender. Came in off the couch on a week's notice and straight off of a surgery. Also still from the division below.

Poirier was gifted a title fight as a sort of lifetime achievement award for a fantastic career. Was coming off of a single win against a barely top 15 guy after being KOed by Gaethje.

Now Moicano, again, unfortunately for Islam, is a short notice replacement but is ranked 10th I think. Also having beaten BSD and Jalin Turner before that. As much as I love Moicano, nobody could argue he's the top contender.
 
No, I still have BJ Penn and Khabib ahead of him in all time Lightweight rankings. I would say Islam and Charles are about tied for 3rd and 4th best ever. Charles has a much better resume but Islam did beat him head to head, has a lot of title defenses and has been very dominant.
 
He will a few more to surpass Khabib, if only because he hasn't looked as dominant as Khabib. I think if he gets this one, and one after, that should seal the deal.
 
Islam is great, but there would be a lot of asterisks around his title reign if it stopped after Moicano. Only 1 of his defenses was against a top 5 LW (Dustin), and I didn't think he looked particularly impressive in that fight.

In the end, I think Islam will end up with the best LW resume we've seen, but almost everyone will realize he's not the "best" LW we've seen. The best versions of Khabib and BJ were clearly better than Islam, but they didn't have the longevity.

Either way, in a sport this young, GOAT debates are pretty silly. In the next 20 years, the supposed GOAT mantle will be passed around at least 2 or 3 times.
 
No not LW GOAT. He will need to defend against reasonable #1 contenders. Volk doesn't count, Khalil Moicano doesn't count. I will give him Dustin. He needs to defend against Arman and then Charles and then winner of Gathje vs Hooker or some other winner of a title eliminator. If he speaks of moving up he should be stripped and whipped.
 
I look at benson, Who had the same amount of title defenses as Islam and Benson Defended fought twice, Nate diaz, Gilbert Melendez and pettis. That is a much harder line up for a champion.
 
