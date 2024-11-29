Will Jones NC and loss be overtuned in the future?

Jones wants Cormier no-contest overturned after UFC cuts ties with USADA Jon Jones hasn't forgotten about his no-contest against Daniel Cormier - and he wants it reversed.The UFC heavyweight champion reacted positively to Wednesday's news that the UFC will split from USADA, its anti-doping partner of the last eight years, in January 2024.Jones was suspended for...

Jon Jones’ only defeat was controversial DQ that Dana White tried to overturn Jon Jones is arguably the greatest fighter in UFC history. At UFC 309 on Saturday night, Jones can cement his GOAT status with a win over legend Stipe Miocic in a heavyweight title clash for the ag…

After USADA is gone Jones want to rule his NC in Dc 2 fight to winand also he and Dana want rule out to no contest his one loss (DQ) from HamillHow do you think, it is probable in the future (with all Jones current hype and influence) or more likely no?