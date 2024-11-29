Will Jones NC and loss be overtuned in the future?

After USADA is gone Jones want to rule his NC in Dc 2 fight to win

Jones wants Cormier no-contest overturned after UFC cuts ties with USADA

Jon Jones hasn't forgotten about his no-contest against Daniel Cormier - and he wants it reversed.The UFC heavyweight champion reacted positively to Wednesday's news that the UFC will split from USADA, its anti-doping partner of the last eight years, in January 2024.Jones was suspended for...
and also he and Dana want rule out to no contest his one loss (DQ) from Hamill

Jon Jones’ only defeat was controversial DQ that Dana White tried to overturn

Jon Jones is arguably the greatest fighter in UFC history. At UFC 309 on Saturday night, Jones can cement his GOAT status with a win over legend Stipe Miocic in a heavyweight title clash for the ag…
How do you think, it is probable in the future (with all Jones current hype and influence) or more likely no?
 
It should be overturned to a DQ and his DQ against Hamill should be overturned to a NC
 
maybe not
i dont even think jones cares
people in the future would just check his only loss
watch it and be amazed
even in a loss he rearrange another mans face
 
No. Dana has said he wants it to be overturned for years, nothing will ever been done about it now
 
No, the rule was the rule when it happened. It's doesn't make sense to change it. It will just open pandora's box.
 
Are we going to go back through all of the fighters' careers and make adjustments for modern rule changes or situations we would like to see change? Jones cheated and broke the rules of and that's the way the ball bounces. Retcons years after the fact are ridiculous. Jones was not wronged.
 
BAKM said:
Sure why not? It’s not like the ufc as any integrity when it comes to Jon Jones.
This.
At this point it wouldn't surprise me if the ufc somehow managed to do it given all the bullshit they're letting jones do.
 
After that post fight victory speech he should get whatever he wants. Jones 2028.
 
Of course not. Imagine if for every rule change they had to revisit every fight that ever had to see if results should change.
 
Obviously not, the rules changing after the fact doesn't change that 12-6 elbows were illegal during the time that fight took place, which is the relevant time for a DQ to apply

Just as making a move illegal wouldn't turn fights won with that move into DQs retroactively, the same applies for legalizing a move

And even as UFC-biased as commissions are, they have more integrity than to do this
 
