Media Jon Jones to have his loss to Matt Hamill overturned..?

Finally, justice is served. It’s a travesty that such a moral, humble, god fearing man like Jon should have his good name and reputation tarnished by a stupid rule.
 
Crazy if true. But I don’t agree with this. He didn’t follow the rules at the time. Why should the loss be expunged just because the rules have changed a decade + later?

Also, are they willing to remove DQ losses from every player’s record and whenever there’s a rule change or just for Jones? 🤔
 
Why though?

It WAS a rule at the time he broke it. It should stand.

Does Arnold Allen get his loss to Evloev overturned since he was clearly about to finish him with the knees while Evloev scraped a finger across the canvas?
 
BULLSHIT HOW DARE YOU. Hammill is THE TRUE LINEAL GOAT.

HE HAD THE GENIUS IDEA OF SMASHING JON'S ELBOW INTO A MILLION PIECES WITH THE BACK OF HIS HEAD.

That kind of creativity is from an earlier era, guys these days are just copycats.


He really said this:

1730644213336.png
1730644295729.png

1730644351169.png

I kind of like that the loss is there though just to annoy all the Jones nut huggers on Sherdog. It's a nice reminder that Jones defeated himself at life. He didn't need any help to ruin his legacy.

The GOAT will never be a guy who was winning fights coked up and on steroids. He will always be the Pete Rose of MMA, I don't even think he belongs in the Hall of Fame.
 
As crazy as it sounds, I wouldn't be surprised. Never forget picos

Some of that Dana WHITE privilege i keep hearing about can go a long way
 
According to who? This tweet? Where's the article or source? This won't and shouldn't happen.

And if it somehow does, that's fucking insane. It'd be probably the most damning proof of commissions being fully in the UFC pocket, because any organizations as unaccountable and nontransparent as commissions are wouldn't dare open themselves up to this kind of precedent, and the bunch of appeals to change fight results based on any past or future rule changes.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
According to who? This tweet? Where's the article or source?
Click to expand...
That's why I put a question mark at the end of the title. I looked for other sources and couldn't find any. The dude who made the tweet is apparently a 'MMA journalist' so maybe he has some inside information?..or it could be all bullsh!t..
 
Reach4theSky said:
That's why I put a question mark at the end of the title. I looked for other sources and couldn't find any. The dude who made the tweet is apparently a 'MMA journalist' so maybe he has some inside information?..or it could be all bullsh!t..
Click to expand...
Don't worry, I'm questioning him as a source, not you. Usually a reporter gets at least two sources/confirmations before reporting stuff, and then it's all presented to people in information. This guy's tweet isn't any information, it's just a statement.
 
