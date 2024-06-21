  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Will humans make a Jurassic park in our lifetimes?

Randlewand said:
Will we live to see humans make at least a couple little baby dinosaurs or mammoths?
Click to expand...
Mammoth is a distinct possibility as we still have skin of mammoth that we can clone from. As for bloodthirsty giant dinosaurs, well

giphy.gif
 
Are decades they're promisig me mammoths lol
From what i understand in my lifetime i may see mammoth-elephant hybrid

But consider elephant's gestation itself takes 2 years, and they have long life/growth span... so chances are even if they do it in my lifetime i will not see it reach full badass adult growth

Btw the species (woolly mammoth) they will try to clone is'nt gigantic, will probably still be smaller than african elephant
Maybe smaller as frame(height/lenght) but equally heavy or slighty heavier if keep genes to store more fat due colder climate, but who knows

The hybridation is supposed to happen with asian elephant wich is already smaller than african ones
 
Would these animals like the dinosaurs thrive in this atmospheric conditions? They had a different atmosphere when the dinosaurs roamed the earth.

The reason that dinosaurs and other animals got so huge during their time is because the atmosphere was different. Even if you cloned these animals, I don't know if they would survive or even turn to be the large animals we know them from.
 
