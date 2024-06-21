Will humans make a Jurassic park in our lifetimes?

Are decades they're promisig me mammoths lol

From what i understand in my lifetime i may see mammoth-elephant hybrid



But consider elephant's gestation itself takes 2 years, and they have long life/growth span... so chances are even if they do it in my lifetime i will not see it reach full badass adult growth



Btw the species (woolly mammoth) they will try to clone is'nt gigantic, will probably still be smaller than african elephant

Maybe smaller as frame(height/lenght) but equally heavy or slighty heavier if keep genes to store more fat due colder climate, but who knows



The hybridation is supposed to happen with asian elephant wich is already smaller than african ones