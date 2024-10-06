Will Ankalaev turn down a title fight for Ramadan

We know Poatan wants to take time off, but how long would that be? Since coming to the UFC, he hasn’t waited longer than 5 months to fight. 5 months from now is the start of Ramadan. If he were to allow Ankalaev to finish Ramadan and put in a decent fight camp, we are looking at 7 months. I just don’t see Poatan waiting that long. I have a feeling the next contender for the belt will be the winner of Oezdemir and Ulberg.