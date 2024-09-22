Why was one dimensional wrestler Tito such a bad matchup for Ken Shamrock back in the day?

DiazSlap
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2024
- Messages
- 829
- Reaction score
- 1,454
Tito was known for his strength, size, weight cutting and wrasslin….
Ken was known to be strong AF, fought many HWs, was no stranger to wrasslin but he always got manhandled by Tito…
Sure Ken was on the downside of his career but he was motivated to beat “punk” Tito into a “living death” but got TOTALLY dominated in all their fights.
Why was this such a bad matchup for ol Kenny?
Ken was known to be strong AF, fought many HWs, was no stranger to wrasslin but he always got manhandled by Tito…
Sure Ken was on the downside of his career but he was motivated to beat “punk” Tito into a “living death” but got TOTALLY dominated in all their fights.
Why was this such a bad matchup for ol Kenny?