Why was one dimensional wrestler Tito such a bad matchup for Ken Shamrock back in the day?

The thing about wrestlers in mma is that its about wrestling styles



A lot of times its the wrestling style one brings to the table in mma that determines its effectiveness



Tito had really effective wrestling for mma, and he wasn’t some standout college guy



Same for old school Diego Sanchez, he won a state H.S. wrestling title, then practiced mma, only to wrestle fuck his entire division in the process



Some of the outstanding wrestlers can’t get their style to adapt to the mma’s





Edit: Look at Grant Dawson for example, he has put up an impressive streak just with his effective mma wrestling, he brings a pace/style not may have an answer for