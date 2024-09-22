Why was one dimensional wrestler Tito such a bad matchup for Ken Shamrock back in the day?

Tito was known for his strength, size, weight cutting and wrasslin….


Ken was known to be strong AF, fought many HWs, was no stranger to wrasslin but he always got manhandled by Tito…

Sure Ken was on the downside of his career but he was motivated to beat “punk” Tito into a “living death” but got TOTALLY dominated in all their fights.

Why was this such a bad matchup for ol Kenny?
 
Have you ever tried WWF moves in a fight

The thing about wrestlers in mma is that its about wrestling styles

A lot of times its the wrestling style one brings to the table in mma that determines its effectiveness

Tito had really effective wrestling for mma, and he wasn’t some standout college guy

Same for old school Diego Sanchez, he won a state H.S. wrestling title, then practiced mma, only to wrestle fuck his entire division in the process

Some of the outstanding wrestlers can’t get their style to adapt to the mma’s


Edit: Look at Grant Dawson for example, he has put up an impressive streak just with his effective mma wrestling, he brings a pace/style not may have an answer for
 
Ken was actually never that good.

Look at all his opponents in pancrase and how many of them he outweighed by 30 lbs or more.

He had some success early on in the UFC because he was one of the few guys that knew submission grappling, but once everyone started learning everything, he had no advantages left.

Truth is he never could've earned a title shot against Tito if he didn't have the big name from his WWE days.
 
Lol Tito was just a better athlete Wrestler and fighter period. Listen Tito is an idiot and a sub par human, and has fought for way too long, but this man was at the pinnacle of the sport for a long time . Don't get it twisted, Tito in his prime was a physical beast and is one of the greats for a reason.
 
DiazSlap said:
Tito was known for his strength, size, weight cutting and wrasslin….


Ken was known to be strong AF, fought many HWs, was no stranger to wrasslin but he always got manhandled by Tito…

Sure Ken was on the downside of his career but he was motivated to beat “punk” Tito into a “living death” but got TOTALLY dominated in all their fights.

Why was this such a bad matchup for ol Kenny?
Ken is one of those massively overrated first gen UFC fighters. Tito was a good wrestler with excellent cardio and pressure.
 
xentreos said:
Lol Tito was just a better athlete Wrestler and fighter period. Listen Tito is an idiot and a sub par human, and has fought for way too long, but this man was at the pinnacle of the sport for a long time . Don't get it twisted, Tito in his prime was a physical beast and is one of the greats for a reason.
Meh, Tito himself got tooled by his in prime competition like Randy and Chuck(back in the day)….those fights were not close….

Dont get it twisted.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Ken was actually never that good.

Look at all his opponents in pancrase and how many of them he outweighed by 30 lbs or more.

He had some success early on in the UFC because he was one of the few guys that knew submission grappling, but once everyone started learning everything, he had no advantages left.

Truth is he never could've earned a title shot against Tito if he didn't have the big name from his WWE days.
I tend to agree and look Tito is no genius but Ken was far less intelligent than Frank who was waaaay better than brute Ken.
 
DiazSlap said:
Meh, Tito himself got tooled by his in prime competition like Randy and Chuck(back in the day)….those fights were not close….

Dont get it twisted.
Chuck and randy are greats too dude. Randy is obliterating Ken and if you don't know that Chuck is putting ken to sleep 10/10 idk what to say.
 
