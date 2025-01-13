A question about the legendary bas vs jason delucia / voodoo/ ninjas poisoning ken shamrock in japan thread

Purple Belt​

JoinedDec 18, 2003Messages1,538Reaction score0Well, Well, Well.... Mr. Moral!Morality... lol!Websters deffinition of moral: pertaining to the principles of right or wrong in accordance with standards of the right conduct. You refer to morality as you openly admit to the world that you practice black magic (vodoo) and use it against people. You say Bas is not the fighter that the world thinks he is, but yet you openly admit you need vodoo to help win against him. I find your response to Bas very contradictory to say the least. I think that you are suffering from some form of memory loss. First the spelling, now the real account of how things went down. I usually do not participate in such juvenile confrontations however, I feel the need to clarify a couple of things. Bas is out of the country and need not be burden by this adolecent rambling (I won't waste his time by telling him). So, with all of that being said, I will remind you of a couple of dates you are confused on.1.The drawing...You gave Bas the drawing before he fought Frank for the third time. He won that fight by a TKO. Just to remind you, there is a date on the drawing (did you forget)? Therefore, discrediting your theory of Frank training for only 9 months prior to fighting Bas. However, that is just over 30 days before he fights you (for the third time) and wins by a TKO also. Don't remember the blood in your urine at the after-party.... LIVER SHOT? Talk about crying... remember sitting against the wall and breathing shallow breaths as you complain to Bas about the blood in your urine? The anniversary of that fight is coming up soon on the 26th of this month. I guess you should find another form of magic to practice. Try white magic this time, I hear it works.2.Your accusations about Ken and Bas?Bas and Ken Shamrock are friends and have a great deal of respect for each other. I detect no fear from either of them and only a great deal of respect and friendship. Can you say the same? Let's not even mention the dislike that surrounds that situation (your betrayal against Ken).3.Kevin Randleman....Whom has openly commented and admitted that Bas beat him. Kevin has said in countless interviews; "that after Bas liver kicked me, I couldn't continue". He was unable to do anything, therefore Bas won the fight. Bas stayed busy fighting and working from the bottom up. Besides Jason, why not fight your own battle on your own merits and not bring other fighters into the discussion. Bas didn't need too.4.Shibuya...Bas spent three days in the hospital after that fight for a broken sternum. So... say what you want, but Bas had the drive to continue to fight with a broken sternum and at the risk of puncturing his lung. What act of warrior-ism do you have to match that? Not to worry, we have proof to back that too. There are pictures and medical records to prove Bas had a broken sternum during that fight. If you don't believe this, contact the Pancrase office and they will validate it. They have pictures of Bas in the hospital from right after the fight and his medical records (copies). Not to mention, Bas insisted on a rematch right away but didn't get to fight him until 5 1/2 months later. He came back and beat him in less then 4 minutes with the Bas Rutten Neck Crank (the neck crank.... Bas came up with). I know you are familiar with this neck crank, remember Atlanta when you tried to use it and failed miserably? I sure do... we were all there!5.Your failing career...Congrats, on single handedly developing a competitive form of Aikido for NHB competitions ("while your career suffered from it"). That is great that you developed this new form! I am sorry to say; "I am not familiar with any of your world champion fighters". I will however, do some research on this obscure form of Aikido to be more educated about it for future accounts.6.The fans...Jason... you are right about one thing. The fans don't really know all of the details, but the fight community does and so do you. To call Bas a liar as you credit the things he said about you in his response to your verbal low blows, is slightly alarming and delusional. If Bas were to fight again, it would definitely be against a worthy opponent. I assume you have heard of the three strikes your out theory? I understand wanting to find your spot in the big picture, but sometimes you have to accept... you might not belong.Jason... I am sure my response to you will make you angry and you will want to fire back at me. I will ask that you keep your magic in tact and refrain from trying to share it with me or any crazy chain letters you come across. I will also refrain from responding to you and any future attacks you make on me or Bas. My respect for you is diminishing quickly. I feel this conversation and mud slinging session is over. Bas will not be bothered by your adolescent banter... nor will I. To think that when I spoke with Bas this morning from Japan (busy with his career) that he felt bad for you and asked me to make a post asking his fans to not be so hard on you. That after all.... you were still a fighter and that you at least had the cojones to step into the ring. Remember asking Bas to have your back when you wanted to come to LA and make your Gracie challenge in their Dojo? I will end by saying; " thank you to you or your friend for helping Bas to support his family by purchasing his career DVDs". If you would have contacted me... I would have given you a discount. I will speak for Bas and myself in saying; "we wish you well and much continued success in your career". I hope you find a way to let go and move forward without the burden of this old baggage. Best wishes to you and your family and God Bless.My apology to the fans and to the Sherdog forum for any discomfort my rebutal may cause.