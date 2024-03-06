Crime Why is the term "Illegal immigrant" or "illegals" no longer appropriate? (vs "undocumented worker)

Is Illegal immigrant or "illegal" derogatory or offensive?

I was having a conversation with a DEI group at work. The topic was immigration, foreigners, etc. long story short, one of the persons in our meeting were discussing the problem at the border and believed that those attempting to immigrant to this country legally should be granted preference.

he said, "...Well...I don't think Illegal immigrants should take greater priority over those who attempt to enter here legally..."

the Teams chat went silent. The moderator of our meeting even said, "the non derogatory term we use is "undocumented worker."

Here is my question, why is the term "illegal immigrant" or "illegals" offensive? If someone is here illegally, are they not "illegal immigrants?"

Is it dehumanizing?
does it "other" them?
 
Because Shit Liberals...

LOL @ DEI group at work. I'd quit.
 
I have a sneaking suspicion that none of this actually happened.
 
They're immigrants and in the country illegally. Hence the term "illegal immigrants."
 
Because the system completely gave up pretending it cares about culture and just acknowledges that it's more of a people farm where your only characteristic is "working".
 
So, your company is paying for DEI education and you were in a meeting with them, then, they corrected you. instead of asking THEM what you did wrong you come here?
 
5t7qzt.jpg
 
I'm asking, what you guys think...

no one corrected me. I was just relaying a convo/meeting I had.
 
Uhm, better question is why do you think your random conversation represents the position of the entire nation.

I was talking with a person today at court and he/she said that they only fart in the garage.

When did farting in the garage become the only way to fart? <Lmaoo>

You people are absurd with these threads.
 
panamaican said:
Uhm, better question is why do you think your random conversation represents the position of the entire nation.

I was talking with a person today at court and he/she said that they only fart in the garage.

When did farting in the garage become the only way to fart? <Lmaoo>

You people are absurd with these threads.
Click to expand...

then fuck off.
 
This culture of using euphemisms and weasel words to avoid hurting arbitrary feelings is what's causing the pussification of this country.
 
I think "illegal immigrants" is OK (though I'm not sure if it's always accurate) but "illegals" as a noun is pretty dehumanizing. I prefer unauthorized immigrants to refer to people who are in a country without state approval.
 
