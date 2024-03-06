I was having a conversation with a DEI group at work. The topic was immigration, foreigners, etc. long story short, one of the persons in our meeting were discussing the problem at the border and believed that those attempting to immigrant to this country legally should be granted preference.



he said, "...Well...I don't think Illegal immigrants should take greater priority over those who attempt to enter here legally..."



the Teams chat went silent. The moderator of our meeting even said, "the non derogatory term we use is "undocumented worker."



Here is my question, why is the term "illegal immigrant" or "illegals" offensive? If someone is here illegally, are they not "illegal immigrants?"



Is it dehumanizing?

does it "other" them?