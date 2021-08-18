Why is Captain America so awesome?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
30,613
Reaction score
42,944
When I first started reading comics as a kid, I never bought anything with cap in it.

He just seemed so cheesy and lame. Perfect boy scout, brightly colored costume with the fucking American flag on it? Give me a break. And to top it off, he's from the 1940's which just made him feel more lame. Like I expected him to say things like "Gee willikers! It's the red skull!"

But then he made a guest appearance in a comic I liked, and after reading it I thought maybe he's not so bad.

Then I started reading more and grew to love the character.

But I still don't quite understand why. The concept is still cheesy. If I owned a comic book company and you pitched this character I'd laugh and then fire you.

So then why is cap so awesome? He's completely outdated, yet he's got arguably the biggest collection of moments that make you say "hell yeah!" out of anyone.

For instance,

The time Thanos slaughtered damn near every super hero using the infinity gauntlet, and cap, the last one alive, takes three panels slowly walking to face his own death like a man.
main-qimg-064a72317e338307efc65d246881b6af



The time we discover that there is one person on earth that even the punisher idolizes.
Cap-and-Punisher.jpg



The time cap makes a very brief cameo in a daredevil comic, and Frank Miller's writes a line that perfectly sums up cap's real power.
6a0120a58aead7970c014e8804a1b8970d-pi



This badass moment:
2989264-7076132903-capta.jpg



And of course this one:
steve-rogers-mjolnir.jpg
 
He’s not. In fact, he kinda sucks.

Hey, what’s your superpower?

“I bet you can’t break my shield bro”

Sounds like a pitch you would hear on a late night infomercial, trying to sell you an unbreakable trash can lid

Fuck outta here with that wack ass shit
 
Guy basically took steroids ("Super Soldier Serum") to get his powers. He's a cheater. Without steroids he's just a can.
 
Peteyandjia said:
He’s not. In fact, he kinda sucks.

Hey, what’s your superpower?

“I bet you can’t break my shield bro”

Sounds like a pitch you would hear on a late night infomercial, trying to sell you an unbreakable trash can lid

Fuck outta here with that wack ass shit
Click to expand...

I agree... Taking a trash tier person and making them powerful is wack as shit and they need to fuck off...
 
When done correctly he's the "American ideal". He treats everyone fairly, defends the weak, is an example to be emulated, and you love him despite his flaws because he's doing his best.

He volunteered to do what he could to fight oppression and free others. His motives are pure and his motivation comes from within. If you admire that kind of character then Cap's your guy.

Also, having the backstory of the weak kid that got picked on and eventually bulked up and learned to fight resonates with a lot of people. I don't know any Billionaires who saw their parents get murdered and went vigilante.
 
Last edited:
I never really bought many Cap Am comics, but thought he looked cool and tried to draw him. MCU Cap is too off putting with the anti-potty mouth agenda. I guess my appreciation of Cap came from Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends, Avengers Earth's Mightiest Heroes modern cartoon.
 
He is an example for roidheads all over the world.
 
Sherdog never fails. <45>

No being that ever existed is safe from being completely and utterly trashed on this site.

Let's talk about Jesus Christ on the Cross

That long haired hippy motherfucker fooling around with a whore, thinks he's so great. Fuck him and his disciples!
 
I always gravitated towards anti-hero types like Han Solo, or cool villains/grey area characters like Boba Fett, but my favourites always wound up being Luke Skywalker, Superman, and Cap types.

They embody selflessness, hope, heart and being a voice for the voiceless. Their biggest weakness was always protecting the people they cared for. Cap was extra special because he was very limited/vulnerable compared to his allies and enemies. Sure he was juiced up, but he was selected because of his exceptional character.

Yeah, they can be cheesey, but outside their super abilities, they represent the best versions of humanity, regardless of the circumstance.

They are timeless tropes, and usually written poorly, but when done properly, they are a powerful beacon everyone can rally behind.

When Cap wielded Mijollnir and led the charge... fucking chills
 
Because he is a great leader and does what’s right even when it goes against the goody toe shoes system. Plus with his powers he is probably the third ballsiest of all the avengers behind Black Widow and the bravest Avenger Hawkeye.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,952
Messages
56,749,723
Members
175,386
Latest member
aceofheartss88

Share this page

Back
Top