Why is Captain America so awesome?

When I first started reading comics as a kid, I never bought anything with cap in it.He just seemed so cheesy and lame. Perfect boy scout, brightly colored costume with the fucking American flag on it? Give me a break. And to top it off, he's from the 1940's which just made him feel more lame. Like I expected him to say things like "Gee willikers! It's the red skull!"But then he made a guest appearance in a comic I liked, and after reading it I thought maybe he's not so bad.Then I started reading more and grew to love the character.But I still don't quite understand why. The concept is still cheesy. If I owned a comic book company and you pitched this character I'd laugh and then fire you.So then why is cap so awesome? He's completely outdated, yet he's got arguably the biggest collection of moments that make you say "hell yeah!" out of anyone.For instance,The time Thanos slaughtered damn near every super hero using the infinity gauntlet, and cap, the last one alive, takes three panels slowly walking to face his own death like a man.The time we discover that there is one person on earth that even the punisher idolizes.The time cap makes a very brief cameo in a daredevil comic, and Frank Miller's writes a line that perfectly sums up cap's real power.This badass moment:And of course this one: