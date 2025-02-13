Dragonlordxxxxx
Update: February 13, 2025
Dragonlord’s Review of CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD (No Spoilers)
Bottom Line: A welcomed return to a more grounded approach for the MCU, Captain America: Brave New World is a political thriller that aspires to be The Winter Soldier but falls short of its greatness.
Going into Captain America: Brave New World (CABNW), I was a bit optimistic because the trailers showed that it had a similar espionage thriller vibe of Captain America: The Winter Soldier (CATWS) and the political action thriller of Captain America: Civil War (CACW). Watching the film, it wasn’t just the CATWS and CACW vibe they were trying to replicate but they also copied some of its story and thematic beats to less than satisfying results.
In CABNW, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) embarks on a perilous investigation to clear his friend’s name while finding himself at odds with President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) who is in the middle of an international incident that would bring the world at war.
Anthony Mackie was great as the Falcon throughout the MCU, so it’s a shame that Marvel Studios just didn’t continue with this direction and promoted Falcon as a leading character. If this was just Falcon: Brave New World and if they didn’t make him Cap or wield the shield, this would have been less scrutinized and would be more welcomed by the public. CABNW shows Mackie can be a good leading man. He has that charisma to carry a film. It’s just that he is saddled with the mantle of Captain America that complicates the reception.
Personally, I’m still not on board with Sam as Cap in the sense that I have rigid expectations what Cap should be like which is a grounded and physically enhanced, hand-to-hand combatant with a shield. Seeing a flying Captain America just feels off for the brand. It would be similar to seeing Hawkeye or Ant-Man as the new Cap. And that’s why Bucky should have been the logical choice to become the new Cap since he has the same power set, same fighting abilities, a much deeper history/connection with Steve Rogers and the redemption arc Bucky would have to go through would make for a compelling story.
Harrison Ford joining the MCU just doesn’t have the same wow impact if this happened 10-15 years ago. But to his credit, Ford did not phone it in and actually gave a strong, emotional and sometimes vulnerable performance as Thaddeus Ross. So this was a clear W on the movie’s part. He’s also the only character in the film with a strong character arc.
One of the best things about CABNW is how it resolved some lingering plotlines in the greater MCU like what happened to Samuel Sterns at the end of The Incredible Hulk? I was never a fan of Tim Blake Nelson’s portrayal of Sterns who was too kooky for my taste. Sterns (a.k.a. Leader in the comics) finally returns to the MCU after 17 years and Nelson did a decent job with his rendition of Leader. It’s not exactly comic book accurate but it was respectful enough. I’m not saying this is one of the best villains in the MCU but at least they gave Leader a good enough backstory to justify his actions, his rage and avoid the pitfalls of being just a cookie cutter evil mastermind. The only problem I had was its execution. There were many times where I thought his plans had a lot of holes and some of his actions were unnecessary.
Speaking of lingering plotlines, I am so happy they finally addressed Tiamut, the Celestial who was turned to stone at the end of Eternals (underrated movie btw) and part of its ginormous corpse is sticking out in the Indian Ocean. The best part is that they created a major plotline involving Tiamut, now called Celestial Island, where researchers have discovered a new alien element - Adamantium, and how nations are now in an race to procure it.
Fan-favorite Giancarlo Esposito as the mercenary Sidewinder looked really cool in the trailers. Although he was just a minor villain character, Sidewinder had a good showing in the movie especially in the ambush scene. Audience dodged a bullet as Esposito supposedly replaced WWE wrestler Seth Rollins in the rewrites and reshoots. Rollins as a Serpent Society villain with a Cobra-like suit and his way of acting would have been out of place based on this set photo.
Rounding up the cast, Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon was likable enough. Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley was great as you really empathize with his ordeal. Xosha Roquemore as the President’s seemingly lead Secret Service agent was not good because she was bad at her job as she seemed more like a watchdog than a bodyguard. But worst of all was Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph (Sabra in the comics) because she looked so silly as a “bad-ass” former Widow due to her Hobbit stature and voice.
The hand-to-hand fight scenes were for the most part unimpressive. Fair or unfair, viewers can’t help but try to compare the action from The Russo Bros.’ Cap movies. Sam’s very first fight scene in Mexico just lacked the choreography and physical impact of Steve’s moves. It looked slow. Should have ramped up the speed frame a bit. To counter my own argument, one could say that the fight scene looked rough as to emphasize the point that Sam doesn’t have the super soldier serum.
The next part is where I’m having conflicted feelings and it’s the aspect of shield throwing. As a Cap comic book fan (from the Mark Gruenwald days), it’s always my hope to see a live-action Cap throw his shield, having it ricochet off several people or objects and returning back to Cap. The Russos downplayed the shield throwing facet of the character and it has set up a benchmark of sorts in my mind. Sam, without super serum, throwing the shield with minimal to no effort and how unrealistic the shield bounces off several people/object just felt inauthentic. Sam kicking the shield is goofy as hell though.
The flying action scenes on the other hand especially in Celestial Island was pretty good. I appreciated the extended dogfight scenes against the fighter jets and how they didn’t make it too easy to resolve the situation. That gave the action a dose of grittiness and realism. Just goes to show that Sam belongs in the sky as Falcon.
For most, the most anticipated aspect of the film is the debut of Red Hulk in the MCU. I’m not a big fan of Red Hulk in the comics but I enjoyed watching him rampage his way through the White House and parts of Washington DC. It just hit my disaster destruction fixation in the right spot. What’s extremely satisfying is seeing a savage Hulk on the big screen once again (seeing how pussified the Smart Hulk is nowadays).
The Russo Bros. might have struck out with their non-Marvel Studios action films but they had the Midas touch in the MCU, giving us four of the best MCU films of all time. The filmmakers’ direction was sorely missed in CABNW as the action choreography for the most part lacked high quality thrills. The filmmakers (and their composer) also knew when not to play any music as there are several scenes in CABNW were the music felt too intrusive and out of place.
Even though this is straight from the CACW playbook, I’m pleased that they showed the fallout from the Harlem destruction from the Hulk and Abomination fight. In some way, CABNW feels like a quasi-sequel to The Incredible Hulk, which has been treated as a neglected middle child in the MCU for many years, and finally giving the 2008 film the importance some fans felt it deserved in the larger cinematic universe.
Love that they gave Sam a helmet as to rationalize how he can operate flying at high altitude and at breakneck speeds. Absolutely hate that the helmet is another “magic” or nanotech helmet that can appear and disappear at will. At least they gave the new Falcon a real physical helmet as we see him take it off manually.
To summarize, Captain America: Brave New World is a passable action thriller that revisits the grounded aspect of the MCU and ties up loose threads from other movies but fails to reach the magnificence of the previous Cap movies. Though not really a good film, this is also not a terrible film either. I have a feeling that CABNW will be received a bit warmly or with less hostility after a few years just like what happened with The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2 and Thor: The Dark World.
RATING: 6/10
