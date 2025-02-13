Spoiler The idea of America and Japan going to war is so ridiculous that I couldn't take that entire plotline seriously. The conversations between the world leaders were just so unbelievable, especially when we're talking about negotiations between countries like USA, Japan and India.



And holy shit, as a Japanese speaker, it drives me insane when I hear really awful japanese in big budget movies like this. If you can't even say like 4 words right and be understandable then just don't.

Spoiler She also is trained by 'The Red Room'...so how would a person like this ever get clearance? She wasn't believable in her role, and was more of a distraction than anything. Completely void of personality or charisma. The other actress was the same. Just completely lacking in charisma--I have no idea how these 2 were casted.

Spoiler Ross calls Sam to his office privately to let him know he wants to form a new group of Avengers...and then Sam immediately tells this to his compatriots in a crowded room.

Ross is telling Sam about his broken relationship with his daughter and comes close to tears while they're in the middle of the start of a potential war with Japan.

Isaiah just drops his heavy past on Joaquin the literal moment he meets him. Guy was literally about to cry in every other scene he was in.

Spoiler There's no multiverse where Sam Wilson should be able to stand up to Red Hulk.



We live in a world where everyone knows who the Hulk is. To fire pistols at a Hulk is so ridiculous that it was unbelievable that anyone would be that stupid.



The idea of having Sam train with Bradley Isaiah (the original super soldier) is great! But they didn't do enough of that.

Spoiler The real villain is the gamma infused 'Leader'.

His story with Ross and the overall theme of the movie just did not go. Ross kept this guy locked up for 16 years and poisoned him with gamma radiation...he then uses him to make government weapons.

In what world is a person like Ross redeemable? Why would leader give him the power of a Hulk? Ross isn't even shown to be really about his legacy---he actually does seem to care about protecting the United States, so his plan just doesn't even make sense.



The 'brain-washing technology didn't even make sense as well. At least with Bucky there was a long process and he was reporting to his Russian superiors. How would just hearing a sound brainwash you to target and kill a specific person?

Sigh.Unfortunately, and not surprisingly, this was not very good.It looked like the vibe that it was going for was political thriller---something similar to Captain America: Winter Soldier and Civil War, but the writers and directors didn't have the skill or talent for a movie like that.What we got instead was a movie that tried to make scenes more impactful than they were with the soundtrack and sudden, out-of-place emotional dialogues. It also went out of its way to explain things instead of just being a smart story that naturally unfolded for the audience.They wanted to set this story in a realish world...which I like, but if you're going to do that, what's happening in that world has to be believable on some level.Ross was known as a hard ass General. In no way was it believable that his two top security advisors are two young women....1 of which looks like she's about 4 feet tall and weighs no more than 90 lbs. This person is also Israeli apparently. How is that possible? As the head of the United State's president security, her accent was jarring to hear.The relationship between Ross and Wilson was too inconsistent. It was far too respectful at times, and then it would completely go the other way in the next moment. The movie really didn't do enough to build a believable relationship between the two of them.There are so many conversations that just don't make sense as far as what characters say to each other and where and when they say it. The amount of almost-tear moments was too much.As Sam's first run as Captain America in a movie, you still don't get a sense of why he was chosen. He doesn't really get a chance to show any particular leadership skills, and they keep trying to call attention to his background in counseling, but it's often out of place in how they utilize it in the movie.They keepus how he deserves it, but he doesn't really have moments like Steve Rogers where we just know "That's the guy".Jumping on the grenade, going against the government and Iron Man on the Serkovia accords, stopping Tony from killing Bucky, tightening up the strap on his broken shield and standing alone against Thanos and his army....they don't give Sam any real momentThe stuff that Rogers went through felt like it had consequences when he made the hard choices. Even when they tried to give Sam moments, they felt just like that...given. We're not seeing the weight of anything.Power levels.This is already a problem in the MCU, but it was really bad here, and going forward, it's going to get worse if they don't have some semblance of a system.The acting was very stiff and awkward in a lot of scenes, even from the good actors here.And then there was some really bad acting that made the movie feel like one of the MCU TV shows. The actor that plays Bradley Isaiah is just a bad actor. The dialogue and scenes between him and everyone else was just always bad.There is chemistry between him and his Falcon sidekick, but they didn't do enough to build that relationship from the beginning.The villainI didn't even hate this movie. It was better than the last Thor and Dr. Strange movie, but it's so mediocre despite having so much going for it that it makes the movie feel worse than it may be.The last action scene is visually nice, and shows us some Hulk action that we've all been craving, but overall, the way the action is shot wasn't very good. A grittier, John Wick type style would have been more appropriate instead of him simply trying to copy Steve Roger's style.Considering that the next Marvel film is the "Thunderbolts', and that obviously comes from General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, I expect that movie to be a shit show as well.Daredevil and Fantastic Four is the only hope that's left for this year.Overall, I'd give it a 3.5/10