Why don't more fighters utilize the 'Sweet Chin music' technique?

VanMMA
Mar 13, 2017
- 4,652
- 938
It's a pretty easy technique to do if you're flexible and can generate a lot of force!
Shawn Michaels was a great exponent of this technique. He took out countless people with his kick in the WWE. This begs the question: how do you think a Prime Shawn Michaels would've done in the UFC?
Thoughts?
