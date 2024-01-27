Why don't more fighters utilize the 'Sweet Chin music' technique?

It's a pretty easy technique to do if you're flexible and can generate a lot of force!

Shawn Michaels was a great exponent of this technique. He took out countless people with his kick in the WWE. This begs the question: how do you think a Prime Shawn Michaels would've done in the UFC?
shawn-michaels-sweet-chin-music.gif


Thoughts?
 

Yo prime HBK in the UFC that'd be straight madness,,,,,, my fam 🤯!!! Mans could slice down to LHW even middleweight buckin' up the mandem left and right Lolllll, be a ting fam.

Strickland be straight 🧀 trying to vibe with HBK's quickness might catch a quick one to da chin....and Izzy too light couldn't handle a real one like HBK mans got that champ level wrestling on 🔐.

DDP mans not even close bucktee doesn't touch HBK,,,,,, man's been in them hour-long wrasslin' wars, got that OG champ juice 💪.

Pereira ghost HBK widda clean left hook fax 📠 no printer 🚫 🖨️.

Jiri's a different ting though, straight 50/50, 'cause dude's mad unpredictable, on some next level cray 🌀

Rest of da mandem duck like they hear strap gowan off was you feel me 😂😂
 
giphy.gif
 
This is truly an excellent question. I think the maneuver is disfavored because it carries a lot of risk. If the foot does not land squarely on the chin then you give up your back.

I say this from experience. A guy was hitting on my girlfriend and I tried to land a sweet chin music and next thing you know I was on the ground with a crowd surrounding me. Apparently I got choked unconscious. Also she broke up with me not long after. All in all, I do not recommend the technique.
 
It's really slow if you're standing in a normal MMA stance rather than a taekwondo stance. You need to face forward a bit to have any takedown defense, and you need to have your feet in line with the opponent to land that kick quickly without telegraphing it.
 
lol.

In mma the guy would move out of the way. I don’t think you’d land that kick more than once or twice in 100 attempts, imo.
 
