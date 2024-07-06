Why does the UFC have a weight limit for the Heavyweights ?

I would think health and stamina concerns. I could only imagine what guys like Jake Collier or Parker Porter would look like if they could let it all go and come in over 300 lbs.
They already have a 1 round gas tank coming off a full camp, imagine carrying another 30-40lbs
I totally agree, Super HW fights can be great spectacles.That's on them.
That's up to themselves
Probably cause in striking only sports a fat fuck is unable to just fall on someone and lay there for the win.It's quite strange when in boxing and kickboxing there is no upper weight limit for heavyweight as far as I am aware.
You've seen huge fat guys in MMA such as Teila Tuli (rest in peace) who was 415 pounds, Akebono (rest in peace) who was 500ish pounds, Zulu who was 405 pounds, Paul Varelans (rest in peace) who was 330 pounds. They all got handily destroyed by smaller opponents (Gerard Gordeau, Royce Gracie, Fedor, Igor Vovchanchyn).Probably cause in striking only sports a fat fuck is unable to just fall on someone and lay there for the win.
I know that is a slippery slope, but even the potential threat of something absurd like that is enough to have me running to the hills if Superheavyweight gets mentioned. Look at the state of even the HW division talent wise? The add lard.
On the other hand, two Shags fighting would potentially be worth all the other "fights"
cus they don't want your mom competingSo the weight limit is 265
Why?
It makes no sense to me
it would be more fun without weight limit for those giants
