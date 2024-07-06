Why does the UFC have a weight limit for the Heavyweights ?

Robbocop said: It's quite strange when in boxing and kickboxing there is no upper weight limit for heavyweight as far as I am aware. Click to expand...

Probably cause in striking only sports a fat fuck is unable to just fall on someone and lay there for the win.I know that is a slippery slope, but even the potential threat of something absurd like that is enough to have me running to the hills if Superheavyweight gets mentioned. Look at the state of even the HW division talent wise? The add lard.On the other hand, two Shags fighting would potentially be worth all the other "fights"