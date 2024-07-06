  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Why does the UFC have a weight limit for the Heavyweights ?

Geniusss

Geniusss

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 4, 2019
Messages
2,026
Reaction score
2,855
So the weight limit is 265
Why?
It makes no sense to me
it would be more fun without weight limit for those giants
 
Dana said that no fighter has any business being bigger than 265
 
Super heavyweight is a division that exists, just not in the UFC

It's quite strange when in boxing and kickboxing there is no upper weight limit for heavyweight as far as I am aware.
 
I would think health and stamina concerns. I could only imagine what guys like Jake Collier or Parker Porter would look like if they could let it all go and come in over 300 lbs.

They already have a 1 round gas tank coming off a full camp, imagine carrying another 30-40lbs
 
Yep, weird rule. HW should of course not have an upper limit. What about the Karelin monster big types? It's just not fair
 
SKYNET said:
I would think health and stamina concerns. I could only imagine what guys like Jake Collier or Parker Porter would look like if they could let it all go and come in over 300 lbs.

They already have a 1 round gas tank coming off a full camp, imagine carrying another 30-40lbs
That's on them.
That's up to themselves
 
Geniusss said:
That's on them.
That's up to themselves
I totally agree, Super HW fights can be great spectacles.

However UFC HW fighters are already pretty low level on the entertainment rating scale for me and i never miss a UFC.

Imagine how quick the casuals will tune out when these guys are sucking wind after sitting on the fence for the last 2 minutes of the first round.
 
Kayla's cutting crazy weight for the same reason. UFC cut a WMMA division.

The world does not provide enough in-shape fighters above a certain weight that are also entertaining enough to want to watch.

Having larger women or men fight their smaller counterparts not only has to pass scrutiny of regulators/commissions/etc -- but it also has to draw a paying audience for UFC.
 
Robbocop said:
It's quite strange when in boxing and kickboxing there is no upper weight limit for heavyweight as far as I am aware.
Probably cause in striking only sports a fat fuck is unable to just fall on someone and lay there for the win.

I know that is a slippery slope, but even the potential threat of something absurd like that is enough to have me running to the hills if Superheavyweight gets mentioned. Look at the state of even the HW division talent wise? The add lard.

On the other hand, two Shags fighting would potentially be worth all the other "fights" :D
 
No one wants to see fat 300 pounders sucking wind and gassing out. You wouldn’t be able to book them at altitude, and their fights would be embarrassing slop fests. Hell, we still see this kind of bush league shit at HW, and that’s with a 265 lb limit.
 
Mittens said:
Probably cause in striking only sports a fat fuck is unable to just fall on someone and lay there for the win.

I know that is a slippery slope, but even the potential threat of something absurd like that is enough to have me running to the hills if Superheavyweight gets mentioned. Look at the state of even the HW division talent wise? The add lard.

On the other hand, two Shags fighting would potentially be worth all the other "fights" :D
You've seen huge fat guys in MMA such as Teila Tuli (rest in peace) who was 415 pounds, Akebono (rest in peace) who was 500ish pounds, Zulu who was 405 pounds, Paul Varelans (rest in peace) who was 330 pounds. They all got handily destroyed by smaller opponents (Gerard Gordeau, Royce Gracie, Fedor, Igor Vovchanchyn).
 
Robbocop said:
You've seen huge fat guys in MMA such as Teila Tuli (rest in peace) who was 415 pounds, Akebono (rest in peace) who was 500ish pounds, Zulu who was 405 pounds, Paul Varelans (rest in peace) who was 330 pounds. They all got handily destroyed by smaller opponents (Gerard Gordeau, Royce Gracie, Fedor, Igor Vovchanchyn).
Varelans would have been a beast if he trained a proper martial art.

He was doing some Krav Maga esque bullshido art from what I remember.
 
At least raise the weight limit to 285. Extremely few men in trim, fighting shape would be unable to make 285 with relative ease. Even guys over 7 feet tall. but if they raised it to 285 they would probably have to make a 225 division to please the sanctioning bodies. And most of the worlds high level larger athletes are already playing other sports to begin with.

Dane White is, mostly, not wrong in saying that no fighter has any business over 265. almost any guy in really trim (no excess muscle bulk or excess fat), lean fighting shape is not going to way more than that. including guys upwards of 6'8''.
 
