UFC needs to start a super HW division

There should not be a weight limit for fighters. Miss seeing the Akebonos, Hong Man Choi’s and other massive athletes compete in MMA. And the gap between 185-205 lbs never made sense without a 195 lb division. If a 195 lb division existed, move up 205 to 210. Call the 195 lb division cruiser weight.
Flyweight is cool and all but I’d give that up for a 195 lbs division. But Dana and the team must create a super HW division heavier than the 265 lb limit.
