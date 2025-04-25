UFC needs to start a super HW division

TimeToTrain

TimeToTrain

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jun 18, 2008
Messages
4,014
Reaction score
1,439
There should not be a weight limit for fighters. Miss seeing the Akebonos, Hong Man Choi’s and other massive athletes compete in MMA. And the gap between 185-205 lbs never made sense without a 195 lb division. If a 195 lb division existed, move up 205 to 210. Call the 195 lb division cruiser weight.

Flyweight is cool and all but I’d give that up for a 195 lbs division. But Dana and the team must create a super HW division heavier than the 265 lb limit.
 
Clark Rogers said:
People complain about lacking athleticism in the current HW division but adding fatter, more out of shape 'athletes' - of which there aren't that many anyway - is gonna fix things? No thanks.
Click to expand...
This. Outside the top five HW is a slow, out of breath mess. If anything they should lower the weight limit to 230 to trim the fat.
 
Clark Rogers said:
People complain about lacking athleticism in the current HW division but adding fatter, more out of shape 'athletes' - of which there aren't that many anyway - is gonna fix things? No thanks.
Click to expand...
There is no shortage of superheavy weight a-level athletes on sherdog. Yea, we are not all fighters, but put sherbro ufc pi 3 months as islam would say and you get blue chip prospect.
 
Absolutely!
There's too much congestion in the top 10 let alone the top 20.
HW is way too stacked right now.

A Super HW division is really the only viable solution to get the fights that we really want to see!
 
I agree. But only if that division is allowed to juice like There’s no tomorrow. To the gills!
<{jackyeah}>
 
You’re right; that’s their problem - they’re just swimming in super sized super skilled athletes

You know I almost think at this point you could merge heavyweight and lightweight. Move middle up to 195 and add a 165. It’d be like boxing

Speaking of which, the 205 class guys are fighting in the mid 220s… in boxing that’s common for heavyweights. Are we sure the top light heavyweight guys couldnt bulk up and be good heavyweights?
 
Super HW would be fun. It will just be the strongman and fat guy division. We will say silly stuff like Black Beast is a small SHW.
 
If Jones missed weight, Dana would have that shit in the works immediately.
 
Most weight classes have a 10 to 20 pound differential and I do agree HW needs to get broken up (the 60 pound gap allows for too differently sized HWs), I don't agree with a 265 and up division.

A lot of LHWs walk around at 235, so that would be a good one to open.

There are too few and good 265 plus pounders.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,211
Messages
57,212,466
Members
175,588
Latest member
MateusNardello

Share this page

Back
Top