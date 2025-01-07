  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Theory Why does Kickboxing attracts so many scumbags to it?

FléauDeDieu

FléauDeDieu

Le Parrain
@Blue
Joined
Aug 8, 2019
Messages
622
Reaction score
639
Has this been anyone else experience? I've been in numerous MMA/Boxing/Judo/BJJ/Kickboxing gyms over the years and by far away the culture at Kickboxing gyms always seems to be the worst.
Why is that? I would think compared to Boxing/Judo at least are heavily regulated and Olympic sports so most of the grime and dirt fades away, but something about Kickboxing just attracts a cruel type of fuckup to it.
 
FléauDeDieu said:
Has this been anyone else experience? I've been in numerous MMA/Boxing/Judo/BJJ/Kickboxing gyms over the years and by far away the culture at Kickboxing gyms always seems to be the worst.
Why is that? I would think compared to Boxing/Judo at least are heavily regulated and Olympic sports so most of the grime and dirt fades away, but something about Kickboxing just attracts a cruel type of fuckup to it.
Click to expand...

Perhaps because you dont get humbled quite as fast as you would in a boxing gym, and there's not this idea of structural discipline that's sold in TMA studios.
 
I've not experienced that personally. I actually got more hostile vibes from MMA gyms. I've been to many of the Muay Thai gyms in the bay area. Mostly for smokers, amateur shows and seminars. I've always found the scene to be pretty chill and generally positive.

When I've fought in some of the national and north American tournaments, I likewise felt that the people who I was interacting with were generally decent people. But again it's not as though I got to know many of them on a personal level.

Then again, I've definitely worked with coaches that didn't always have my best interests in mind. But that will happen no matter what sport you get into. Bottom line if you aren't syncing with a gym or coach or feel uncomfortable training at a specific place then it's perfectly reasonable to look for a better fit.
 
Last edited:
It depends on the gym and the culture. Sometimes the money you pay and where the facility is located can serve as a gate.
 
Not entirely sure what you mean without examples, but there's horrible cunts in every sport.

It's not even unheard of for otherwise good coaches to have a cunty day here and there, or shrivel over time into a miserable cunt.
 
I can echo that sentiment. I have trainer many combat sports in different countries and in my experience kick boxing attracts the worse crowd.
 
shunyata said:
Not entirely sure what you mean without examples, but there's horrible cunts in every sport.

It's not even unheard of for otherwise good coaches to have a cunty day here and there, or shrivel over time into a miserable cunt.
Click to expand...
I meant things like
1. Horribly out of shape coaches, whose fighting knowledge is derived from Seagal movies
2. No proven background in once competing in the sports they themselves teach
3. No proven background in sending their fighters on to the state team or national team of the sport itself
4. No experience arranging sparring sessions between their club and another outside of competitions
5. Sparring sessions that morph into a free for fall, instead of the coach supervising them and pairing them with someone of the same skill level/calibre
6. Not teaching the finer skills of fighting - defence, head movement, blocking, parrying, basic combinations, before putting them in the ring for their first sparring session

In every KB gym I've ever been in it's had at least 3-4 of those red flags.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Why kickboxing/K1/any variations of it are so poor?
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
SandisLL
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,075
Messages
56,756,885
Members
175,388
Latest member
anazaroff1

Share this page

Back
Top