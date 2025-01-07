I've not experienced that personally. I actually got more hostile vibes from MMA gyms. I've been to many of the Muay Thai gyms in the bay area. Mostly for smokers, amateur shows and seminars. I've always found the scene to be pretty chill and generally positive.



When I've fought in some of the national and north American tournaments, I likewise felt that the people who I was interacting with were generally decent people. But again it's not as though I got to know many of them on a personal level.



Then again, I've definitely worked with coaches that didn't always have my best interests in mind. But that will happen no matter what sport you get into. Bottom line if you aren't syncing with a gym or coach or feel uncomfortable training at a specific place then it's perfectly reasonable to look for a better fit.