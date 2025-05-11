What cultures could create a viable modern day MMA fighter if only allowed to use what it originated?

AndrewGolota48
With the rules being really strict, like not even counting BJJ because it was based on jujitsu, which was developed elsewhere.
Japan:
Striking - kickboxing, various forms of karate
Grappling: jujitsu, judo, sumo
Greece:
Striking: pyx and pygmachia (boxing)
Grappling: pale (wrestling)
MMA: Pankration
Even with Greece it might be a stretch but I'm giving it the benefit of the doubt since they practiced full on Pankration/MMA to an Olympic competition level and it was one of the more popular sports, so you would imagine they got fairly good at it.
And for Japan, we have to be honest and admit that jujitsu is a far cry from Brazilian jujitsu...but what other cultures could come closest?
