Why does Izzy try so hard to be an anime character?

I don't get it. He has good enough charisma and personality that he can be a star but then he goes off and pretends he's some super deep anime character.

There was this whole thing recently, on his YT channel, about how he envisions himself as a dragon whenever he takes a bath and he got an artist to paint his inner dragon.

And the press conference. He admitted it years ago that he grew up well off but now he went on and said that because his dad had to wake up at 4 for his job and his mom had to study to be a nurse... he had a tough life?

But the most anime thing he said was him breaking down his tears and sobbing about how he will fight forever for his family.

Why?

Is this his way of hyping himself up for fights or is he too big of an anime fan?